Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles Galaxy prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2022

Los Angeles Galaxy are back in action with another important club friendly this week as they take on Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday. Both teams have a point to prove this year and will want to win this game.

Vancouver Whitecaps secured a sixth-place finish in the league table last year and have been fairly impressive in recent weeks. The Whitecaps defeated San Diego Loyal in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Los Angeles Galaxy finished in eighth place in the MLS Western Conference table last year and have not been at their best in recent months. The away side edged New York Red Bulls to a 2-1 victory last week and will want to achieve a similar result this week.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles Galaxy Head-to-Head

Los Angeles Galaxy have a good record against Vancouver Whitecaps and have won 14 out of 29 matches played between the two teams. Vancouver Whitecaps have managed nine victories against Los Angeles Galaxy and will need to cut the deficit on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams were impressive on the day and will need to be more clinical this week.

Vancouver Whitecaps form guide: W-D-L-D-D

Los Angeles Galaxy form guide: W-D-W-W-D

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles Galaxy Team News

Vancouver Whitecaps have a point to prove

Vancouver Whitecaps

Caio Alexandre is recovering from surgery at the moment and will not be able to feature in this game. Vancouver Whitecaps will likely name their strongest team for this match.

Injured: Caio Alexandre

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Los Angeles Galaxy have a good squad

Los Angeles Galaxy

Sebastian Lletget and Jonathan dos Santos have parted ways with the club and will not feature in their pre-season. Farai Mutatu and Javier Hernandez scored against Toronto FC and could feature in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI

Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Thomas Hasal; Erik Godoy, Florian Jungwirth, Tristan Blackmon, Cristian Gutierrez; Russell Teibert, Michael Baldisimo; Ryan Gauld, Cristian Dajome, Deiber Caicedo; Lucas Cavallini

Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jonathan Bond; Nick DePuy, Sega Coulibaly, Julian Araujo, Jorge Villafana; Marky Delgado, Efrain Alvarez, Victor Vazquez; Samuel Grandsir, Kevin Cabral, Javier Hernandez

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy have been impressive in their pre-season so far in their ranks and will look to bring the best out of their squad. Chicharito has been impressive in recent months for the team and will want to make his mark this year.

Vancouver Whitecaps staged a commendable recovery in the second half of 2021 and will look to prepare towards a better start to this year's MLS campaign. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw this week.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 2-2 Los Angeles Galaxy

