Sampdoria vs Sudtirol Prediction and Betting Tips | August 14, 2023

Sampdoria kick off their 2023-24 Coppa Italia campaign on Monday (August 14) against Sudtirol at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium.

Sampdoria’s decade-long stint in the Serie A came to an end last season after getting relegated following a bizarre campaign. The Blucerchiati won just three of their 38 games, drawing ten times and losing 25 to finish at the bottom of the standings. However, Sampdoria have picked themselves up in pre-season, winning all six friendlies, including a 1-0 win over Novara on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Sudtirol wrapped up their preparations for the new campaign last Saturday with a 2-0 loss to Al-Duhail at the Sportplatz SV Brixen im Thale.

Pierpaolo Bisoli’s men have lost their last three games across competitions, conceding seven goals and not scoring since a 1-0 win over Bari in May. Having crashed out of last season’s Serie B promotion playoffs in the semifinals, Sudtirol head into the new campaign with unfinished business.

Sampdoria vs Sudtirol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Sampdoria head into the weekend on a run of five wins in pre-season, scoring 13 goals and conceding three.

The hosts are without a win in 11 competitive games, losing seven since beating Hellas Verona 3-1 in March.

Sudtirol have lost their last three away games across competitions, scoring once and shipping seven goals since a 1-0 win at Ternana in May.

Sampdoria vs Sudtirol Prediction

Sudtirol could not have asked for a tougher challenge to start their new campaign as they face a high-flying Sampdoria side who went perfect in pre-season. Given the gulf in class and quality between the two sides, expect the hosts to claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Sampdoria 2-0 Sudtirol

Sampdoria vs Sudtirol Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sampdoria

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in Sampdoria’s last eight games.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in four of Sampdoria’s last five games.)