San Jose Earthquakes vs Austin FC Prediction and Betting Tips - 3rd April 2022

Seeking to pick up their first win of the new MLS season, San Jose Earthquakes will host Austin FC at the PayPal Park Stadium on Sunday.

The visitors, meanwhile, will look to get one over the Earthquakes after failing to win the last three meetings between the two teams.

San Jose failed to get their season up and running, as they fell to a slender 1-0 defeat against Minnesota United two weeks ago. They have now failed to win their opening four games, picking up only one point from 12 available.

San Jose are in the penultimate position in the Western Conference standings, only above last-placed Vancouver Whitecaps on goal difference.

Elsewhere, Austin came from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw with Seattle Sounders just before the international break. That followed a 1-0 defeat at Portland Timbers on March 13 that saw their two-game winning streak come to an end.

With seven points from four games, Austin are fourth on the log, level on points with FC Dallas and Colorado Rapids.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Austin FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two teams, with San Jose Earthquakes picking up two wins.

Austin have failed to taste victory against San Jose, while the spoils have been shared on one occasion.

Austin head into Sunday’s game on a ten-game losing streak away from home, stretching back till June 2021.

San Jose are without a win so far, claiming one draw and losing three of their four games this season.

This is their second-worst start to a new season; in 2019, they lost their opening four games.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Austin FC Prediction

While San Jose have endured a rough start to their campaign, they will back themselves against an Austin side that have lost 11 consecutive away games. San Jose should make use of their home advantage and come away with a slender victory.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 Austin FC.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Austin FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - San Jose Earthquakes.

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (Two of the three meetings between the two teams last season saw four or more goals scored).

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (San Jose are without a clean sheet this season and boast the joint-poorest defensive record in the West).

