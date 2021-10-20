San Jose Earthquakes vs Austin FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

San Jose Earthquakes take on Austin FC in their upcoming MLS Western Conference fixture at PayPal Park on Wednesday.

Both sides are currently out of contention for a spot in the final series playoffs. The hosts are in 10th place with 33 points while Austin FC find themselves at the bottom of the table in their debut season with 25 points.

San Jose have suffered three back-to-back defeats in the competition, with LAFC recording a 3-1 win over them on Sunday. Austin also suffered a narrow loss in their previous outing, with Minnesota United recording a 1-0 win.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Austin FC Head-to-Head

The two sides have crossed paths just twice so far, with both meetings coming earlier this season. Austin FC are winless against San Jose Earthquakes, with the first-ever meeting between the two sides in June ending in a goalless draw and the second game ending in a 4-3 win for the Quakes in September.

Both games have taken place at Q2 Stadium, so this will be the first home game for the Quakes in this fixture.

San Jose Earthquakes form guide (MLS): L-L-L-W-W

Austin FC form guide (MLS): L-W-L-W-L

San Jose Earthquakes vs Austin FC Team News

San Jose Earthquakes

Eric Remedi, Matt Bersano and Siad Haji will be the three absentees for the hosts for this game on account of injuries. Shea Salinas and Jeremy Ebobisse returned to the starting XI last time around and should retain their places in the squad.

Injured: Eric Remedi, Matt Bersano, Siad Haji

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Austin FC

The visitors have a lengthy injury list for the game, with Matt Besler, Danny Hoesen, Ulises Segura, Aaron Schoenfeld and Benjamin Sweat all ruled out at the moment.

Injured: Matt Besler, Danny Hoesen, Ulises Segura, Aaron Schoenfeld, Benjamin Sweat

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

San Jose Earthquakes vs Austin FC Predicted XI

San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): James Marcinkowski; Luciano Abecasis, Nathan, Oswaldo Alanís, Paul Marie; Judson, Jackson Yueill; Javier Lopez, Jeremy Ebobisse, Cristian Espinoza; Benji Kikanovic

Austin FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Brad Stuver; Hector Jimenez, Jhohan Romana, Julio Cascante, Nick Lima; Alexander Ring, Tomas Pochettino; Jon Gallagher, Diego Fagundez, Cecilio Dominguez; Moussa Djitte

San Jose Earthquakes vs Austin FC Prediction

Austin are officially ruled out of contention for the playoffs and only have their pride to play for here. San Jose Earthquakes need to win all their remaining games to have a shot at the final playoffs. They should be able to record a win in this home game, though a clean sheet seems unlikely.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 Austin FC.

