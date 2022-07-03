San Jose Earthquakes vs Chicago Fire Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd July | MLS 2022

San Jose Earthquakes are back in action with another MLS fixture this weekend as they take on Chicago Fire at the PayPal Park on Sunday. Both teams have struggled this season and will want to step up in this fixture.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Chicago Fire Preview

San Jose Earthquakes are currently rooted to the bottom of the MLS Western Conference standings and have endured a difficult campaign. The Earthquakes slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Real Salt Lake in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Chicago Fire have also been in poor form so far and are in 13th place in the Eastern Conference league table at the moment. The away side edged Philadelphia Union to a crucial 1-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Chicago Fire Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chicago Fire have a slight edge over San Jose Earthquakes and have won 11 of the 30 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Earthquakes' nine victories.

San Jose Earthquakes have an impressive home record against Chicago Fire and have lost only one of the last six such matches played between the two teams since 2011.

After their opening-day defeat against New York Red Bulls, San Jose Earthquakes are unbeaten in their last seven MLS games at the PayPal Park.

Chicago Fire have lost six of their last seven matches away from home and have suffered defeat in their last three MLS matches on the road.

Four different San Jose Earthquakes players have recorded at least four assists each this season, with Cristian Espinoza bagging seven so far.

Federico Navarro's winning strike against Philadelphia Union last week is the first goal scored from outside the box by Chicago Fire this season.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Chicago Fire Prediction

San Jose Earthquakes have been plagued by inconsistency so far but will bank on their home record this year. The Earthquakes have impressive players at their disposal and will need to work hard to meet expectations in the coming weeks.

Chicago Fire FC @ChicagoFire Good morning to everyone but especially @JonnyBornstein who thought he was texting his wife good morning but texted the team group chat instead. Good morning to everyone but especially @JonnyBornstein who thought he was texting his wife good morning but texted the team group chat instead. https://t.co/9CztY0C306

Chicago Fire have endured an abysmal campaign so far but will take plenty of heart from their performance against Philadelphia Union. San Jose Earthquakes are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 Chicago Fire

San Jose Earthquakes vs Chicago Fire Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - San Jose Earthquakes

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: San Jose Earthquakes to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jeremy Ebobisse to score - Yes

