San Jose Earthquakes vs Colorado Rapids Prediction and Betting tips | 7th May 2022

San Jose Earthquakes will entertain Colorado Rapids at the PayPal Park in an MLS Western Conference fixture on Saturday.

The hosts have just one win to their name in nine league games thus far. That came a fortnight ago against Seattle Sounders at home, with San Jose winning 4-3. They could not build on that win, though, as they fell to a 3-0 loss at New York City FC in a non-conference fixture.

Colorado, meanwhile, secured their first win in six games, overcoming Portland Timbers 2-0 in their previous outing.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two rivals have squared off 73 times in the MLS. San Jose enjoy a narrow 30-25 lead in wins, while 18 games have ended in draws.

Despite their dominance in the fixture, San Jose are without a win against their eastern rivals since 2019. Their last five wins against the Rapids have come at home.

The Quakes have conceded at least three goals in five of their nine games this season, conceding a league-worst 23 goals, tied for fifth-most at this stage of a season in MLS history.

San Jose have posted the best possession stats (60.3%) per game this season. However, they have not been able to make the most of that, winning just once this term.

Only Los Angeles FC (8) have scored more goals from set-pieces than San Jose (7) this season.

No team has scored more goals from the penalty spot than San Jose this season, while Colorado Rapids are yet to find the back of the net from the spot.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

San Jose have just one win to their name this term, losing five gamesl only three teams in the MLS have lost more this season. While San Jose have scored a respectable 15 goals so far, they have let in 23, which has prevented them from climbing up the standings.

Colorado, meanwhile, are undefeated against San Jose in their last five outings. Taking into consideration the poor form of the Quakes, the Rapids should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 0-1 Colorado Rapids.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Colorado Rapids Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Colorado Rapids.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes.

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5.

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes (San Jose have scored ten times in the second half; they have also conceded 13 times in the second half).

