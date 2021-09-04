San Jose Earthquakes vs Colorado Rapids prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

San Jose Earthquakes are back in action in the MLS this weekend as they take on Colorado Rapids at PayPal Park on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and have a point to prove this weekend.

Colorado Rapids are in third place in the MLS Western Conference standings at the moment and have been impressive this season. The Rapids played out a 1-1 draw with Sporting Kansas City last weekend and will look to return to winning ways in this match.

San Jose Earthquakes, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table and have not been at their best this year. The Earthquakes edged Los Angeles Galaxy to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will want a similar result in this game.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head

San Jose Earthquakes have an impressive record against Colorado Rapids and have won 20 matches out of 53 games played between the two teams. Colorado Rapids have managed 15 victories against the Earthquakes and will want to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in July this year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will need to be clinical this weekend.

San Jose Earthquakes form guide in MLS 2021: W-D-D-W-D

Colorado Rapids form guide in MLS 2021: D-W-W-W-D

San Jose Earthquakes vs Colorado Rapids Team News

San Jose Earthquakes need to win this game

San Jose Earthquakes

Cristian Espinoza is carrying a knock at the moment and might not play a part against Colorado Rapids this weekend. Tommy Thompson has recovered from his injury and is available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Cristian Espinoza

Suspended: None

Colorado Rapids need to win this game

Colorado Rapids

Younes Namli is currently injured and will be unable to feature against San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday. Colorado Rapids will have to name a strong team to secure all three points this weekend.

Injured: Younes Namli

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

San Jose Earthquakes vs Colorado Rapids Predicted XI

San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI (3-4-3): James Marcinkowski; Luciano Abecasis, Oswaldo Alanis, Tanner Beason; Shea Salinas, Tommy Thompson, Eric Remedi, Judson; Jackson Yueill, Cade Cowell, Jeremy Ebobisse

Colorado Rapids Predicted XI (4-3-3): William Yarbrough; Lalas Abubakar, Braian Galvan, Danny Wilson, Keegan Rosenberry; Collen Warner, Cole Bassett, Jack Price; Jonathan Lewis, Michael Barrios, Diego Rubio

San Jose Earthquakes vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

San Jose Earthquakes have managed to improve after a poor start to their MLS campaign and are unbeaten in their last 10 games. The Earthquakes have won only three of these matches, however, and have a point to prove this weekend.

Colorado Rapids have exceeded expectations this season and will be intent on fighting for the league title this year. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to play out a draw in this game.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 1-1 Colorado Rapids

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi