San Jose Earthquakes vs Columbus Crew prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2022

Columbus Crew and San Jose Earthquakes meet after nearly three years
Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Modified Mar 05, 2022 01:32 PM IST
Preview

Columbus Crew travel to PayPal Park on Saturday to face San Jose Earthquakes in their first away match of the MLS season.

The Black and Gold got their campaign underway with a 4-0 drubbing of Vancouver last Sunday in a clinical display.

Miguel Berry and Derrick Etienne gave them a comfortable 2-0 cushion before the break, while Luis Diaz and Lucas Zelarayan scored in the dying moments to add gloss to the scoreline.

San Jose, meanwhile, went down 3-1 to New York Red Bulls in a disappointing result despite keeping 69% possession and completing more than twice the number of passes of their opponents.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Columbus Crew Head-To-Head

Columbus have won 13 of their last 33 clashes with San Jose Earthquakes, who have beaten them on 12 occasions.

However, the last meeting between these two rivals, coming in April 2019, ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

San Jose Earthquakes Form Guide (all competitions): L

Columbus Crew Form Guide (all competitions): W

San Jose Earthquakes vs Columbus Crew Team News

San Jose Earthquakes

Shea Salinas has not played for the Goonies since October last year following a horrific knee injury.

They were hit with a fresh injury concern on the opening day of the season as Nathan Cardoso went off barely 21 minutes into their clash with New York Red Bulls.

His participation on Saturday remains doubtful.

Injured: Shea Salinas, Nathan Cardoso

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Columbus Crew

Kevin Molino is yet to recuperate from a long-term knee injury and will play no part for the Crew on Saturday either.

He is joined on the sidelines by Josh Williams, who also missed their opening match of the season last weekend with a muscle injury.

Injured: Kevin Molino, Josh Williams

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

San Jose Earthquakes vs Columbus Crew Predicted XI

San Jose Earthquakes (3-4-3): JT Marcinkowski; Francisco Calvo, Jackson Yueill, Tanner Beason; Marcos Lopez, Eric Remedi, Jan Gregus, Cade Cowell; Cristian Espinoza, Jamiro Monteiro, Jeremy Ebobisse.

Columbus Crew (4-3-3): Eloy Room; Steven Moreira, Jonathan Mensah, Milos Degenek, Pedro Santos; Artur, Darlington Nagbe, Lucas Zelarayan; Yaw Yeboah, Miguel Berry, Derrick Etienne.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Columbus Crew Prediction

Columbus have started their campaign on a resounding note.

If they continue with the same momentum, San Jose won't stand a chance and Crew should secure the three points.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 1-2 Columbus Crew

Edited by Peter P
