San Jose Earthquakes vs Dallas Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th September, 2022

San Jose Earthquakes host Dallas at PayPal Park in the MLS on Saturday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

San Jose are currently bottom of the Western Conference, three points adrift of Houston in 13th. Alex Covelo's side have been in disappointing form of late, having only lost three of their last five games across all competitions. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Dallas on Saturday.

Dallas, on the other hand, are currently third in the Western Conference, five points behind Austin in second. Nico Estevez's side have been in decent form of late, having won three of their last five games across all competitions. They will look to continue their form with a win against San Jose on Saturday.

Both sides will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting matchup.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Dallas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their recent head-to-head record, with both sides having won one of their last five meetings against each other.

Dallas came away as 4-1 winners the last time the two sides met in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Jesus Ferreira's brace and goals from Marco Farfan and Alan Velasco were enough to secure the win, with Jeremy Ebobisse getting a consolation goal for San Jose on the night.

Dallas can boast the best defense in the conference, having only conceded 34 goals in their 31 games so far this season.

San Jose have the worst defense in the conference, having conceded 63 goals in their 30 games so far this season.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Dallas Prediction

Both sides have been in contrasting form recently and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.

San Jose will be missing a host of players for the game. Eric Remedi is suspended, while Carlos Akape, Will Richmond, Ousseni Bouda, Casey Hall, Siad Haji, Gilbert Fuentes and George Asomani are all out injured. Meanwhile, Dallas will take a full strength squad into the game.

We predict Dallas will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 0-2 Dallas

San Jose Earthquakes vs Dallas Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Dallas Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Dallas have the best defense in the conference)

Tip 3 - Jesus Ferreira to score/assist (The striker has 18 goals and five assists in 30 games so far this season)

