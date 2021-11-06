San Jose Earthquakes vs FC Dallas prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

San Jose Earthquakes are back in action with another important MLS fixture this weekend as they lock horns with FC Dallas on Sunday. Both teams have struggled this season and have a point to prove in this match.

FC Dallas are in 11th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have struggled this season. The Texas-based outfit edged local rivals Austin to a 2-1 victory last week and will want a similar result in this match.

San Jose Earthquakes, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have also been poor this year. The Earthquakes edged Real Salt Lake to a 4-3 victory in their previous game and will be confident going into this fixture.

San Jose Earthquakes vs FC Dallas Head-to-Head

San Jose Earthquakes have an impressive record against FC Dallas and have won 22 out of 50 matches played between the two sides. FC Dallas have managed only 10 victories against the Earthquakes and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous game between the two Western Conference outfits took place in September this year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams wasted chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

San Jose Earthquakes form guide in MLS 2021: W-L-D-W-L

FC Dallas form guide in MLS 2021: W-L-D-L-D

San Jose Earthquakes vs FC Dallas Team News

San Jose Earthquakes need to win this game

San Jose Earthquakes

Luciano Abecasis, Tommy Thompson, and Shea Salinas are injured at the moment and will be excluded from the squad. Judson is serving a suspension and has also been ruled out of this match.

Injured: Luciano Abecasis, Tommy Thompson, Shea Salinas

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Judson

FC Dallas need to win this game

FC Dallas

FC Dallas shot-stopper Phelipe is currently injured and will not be able to play a part in this game. Jose Antonio Martinez is also carrying a knock and might not be available for selection.

Injured: Phelipe

Doubtful: Jose Antonio Martinez

Suspended: None

San Jose Earthquakes vs FC Dallas Predicted XI

San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI (3-4-3): James Marcinkowski; Tanner Beason, Oswaldo Alanis, Nathan; Cade Cowell, Marcos Lopez, Eric Remedi, Jackson Yueill; Javier Lopez, Jeremy Ebobisse, Cristian Espinoza

FC Dallas Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jimmy Maurer; Justin Che, Bressan, Matt Hedges, Ryan Hollingshead; Brandon Servania, Andres Ricaurte, Paxton Pomykal; Jader Obrian, Franco Jara, Jesus Ferreira

San Jose Earthquakes vs FC Dallas Prediction

San Jose Earthquakes have managed to improve over the course of the season but will need to solve a few problems ahead of this match. The Earthquakes have excellent players in their ranks and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

FC Dallas have pulled off a few good results in recent weeks and will need to be at their best in this game. San Jose Earthquakes are the better team on paper and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 FC Dallas

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi