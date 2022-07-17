San Jose Earthquakes vs Houston Dynamo Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th July | MLS 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of fixtures this weekend as San Jose Earthquakes lock horns with Houston Dynamo in an important clash at the PayPal Park on Sunday.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Houston Dynamo Preview

San Jose Earthquakes are currently in 12th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have struggled to meet expectations this year. The Earthquakes stunned Los Angeles Galaxy with a 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Houston Dynamo are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have also been inconsistent so far this season. The away side suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Austin FC last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Houston Dynamo have an impressive record against San Jose Earthquakes and have won 15 of the 28 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Earthquakes' nine victories.

San Jose Earthquakes are unbeaten in their last four games against Houston Dynamo at home and will look to extend their streak this weekend.

San Jose Earthquakes' 3-2 victory against Los Angeles Galaxy this week was the fifth game played by the Earthquakes this season that witnessed at least five goals being scored.

Houston Dynamo's defeat against Austin FC was their fourth consecutive loss away from home and their 14th defeat in 17 away games since August 2021.

San Jose Earthquakes striker Jeremy Ebobisse is the only player in the MLS to have scored at least ten goals with his right foot, left foot, and head since 2019.

Houston Dynamo have won all seven away games in which they have scored at least three goals since 2019, while they have been winless in such games where they have scored fewer than three goals.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

San Jose Earthquakes have endured a difficult campaign so far but have managed to improve in recent weeks. The Earthquakes put up a spirited fight against Los Angeles Galaxy and will look to build on their impressive form this weekend.

Houston Dynamo have a poor away record and are not at their best at the moment. San Jose Earthquakes are in better form this month and hold the upper hand going into this match.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 Houston Dynamo

San Jose Earthquakes vs Houston Dynamo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - San Jose Earthquakes

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: San Jose Earthquakes to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jeremy Ebobisse to score - Yes

