San Jose Earthquakes vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd August | MLS 2022

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this week as San Jose Earthquakes lock horns with Phil Neville's Inter Miami side in an important clash at the PayPal Park on Wednesday.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Inter Miami Preview

San Jose Earthquakes are currently in 13th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have struggled this season. The Earthquakes held Real Salt Lake to a 2-2 draw in their previous game and will need to step up to the plate this week.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the Eastern Conference league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this year. The away side played out a 4-4 draw against FC Cincinnati last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

San Jose Earthquakes have never played an MLS game against Inter Miami and will need to adapt to the Herons' style of play this week.

Inter Miami are playing only their second-ever match in California this week - they lost their first game against Los Angeles FC by a 1-0 margin in 2020.

San Jose Earthquakes conceded a goal in the 95th minute to drop points against Real Salt Lake last week - the fifth consecutive match in which the team has conceded multiple goals.

Inter Miami's 4-4 draw against FC Cincinnati saw the Herons equalise in the 97th minute - this match represents the highest scoring game in the club's history.

San Jose Earthquakes striker Jeremy Ebobisse has now scored 12 goals so far this season - Chris Wondolowski is the only other Earthquakes player who has managed more than 12 goals after 22 games in an MLS season.

Gonzalo Higuain scored a first-half hat-trick against FC Cincinnati last week - the only player to achieve the feat in Inter Miami's MLS history.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Inter Miami Prediction

Inter Miami were in stunning goalscoring form against FC Cincinnati but squandered an excellent opportunity to move up the league table. The Herons can be lethal on their day and have a point to prove this week.

San Jose Earthquakes are in abysmal form at the moment and have several issues to address ahead of this match. Inter Miami are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand on Wednesday.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 2-3 Inter Miami

San Jose Earthquakes vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Miami to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jeremy Ebobisse to score - Yes

