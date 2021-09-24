San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as San Jose Earthquakes take on Los Angeles FC on Saturday. Both teams have been poor this season and have a point to prove this weekend.

Los Angeles FC are in eighth place in the MLS Western Conference standings at the moment and have not been at their best this year. The away side suffered a 2-1 defeat against Portland Timbers last week and will need to bounce back in this game.

San Jose Earthquakes, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table and have struggled this season. The Earthquakes edged Austin FC to a 4-3 victory in their previous game and will need a similar result from this match.

San Jose Earthquakes



Un momento que nunca nos vamos a olvidar en San Jose.



Una semana para recordar.



Un momento que nunca nos vamos a olvidar en San Jose.



@eduardochof19 | #VamosSJ https://t.co/6EFvhP5HBI

San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head

Los Angeles FC have a good record against San Jose Earthquakes and have won six out of nine matches played between the two teams. The Earthquakes have managed only three victories against their opponents and will need to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 2-1 victory for San Jose Earthquakes. Los Angeles FC were not at their best on the day and will need to step up this weekend.

San Jose Earthquakes form guide in MLS 2021: W-L-D-L-W

Los Angeles FC form guide in MLS 2021: L-W-W-W-D

San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles FC Team News

San Jose Earthquakes need to win this game

San Jose Earthquakes

Shea Salinas is carrying a knock at the moment and might not play a part against Los Angeles FC this weekend. Jeremy Ebobisse is also injured and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Jeremy Ebobisse

Doubtful: Shea Salinas

Suspended: None

Los Angeles FC have a strong squad

Los Angeles FC

Los Angeles FC will have to do without Eduard Atuesta, Kwadwo Opoku, and Eddie Segura when they face San Jose Earthquakes this weekend. Carlos Vela and Tristan Blackmon have also picked up knocks and will be unavailable for selection.

Injured: Kwadwo Opoku, Carlos Vela, Eddie Segura, Eduard Atuesta, Tristan Blackmon, Pablo Sisniega

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles FC Predicted XI

San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI (3-4-3): James Marcinkowski; Luciano Abecasis, Oswaldo Alanis, Tanner Beason; Marcos Lopez, Tommy Thompson, Eric Remedi, Jackson Yueill; Javier Lopez, Cade Cowell, Cristian Espinoza

LAFC



🎙️



Training Report presented by @DrinkBODYARMOR "If we go in on a good streak, anything can happen in the playoffs."



🎙️ @_sebibeagha_



Training Report presented by @DrinkBODYARMOR. https://t.co/Exor8fq8Y9

Los Angeles FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tomas Romero; Diego Palacios, Jordan Harvey, Jesus Murillo, Kim Moon-Hwan; Jose Cifuentes, Latif Blessing, Francisco Ginella; Raheem Edwards, Danny Musovski, Brian Rodriguez

San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

San Jose Earthquakes have managed to improve after a poor start to their MLS campaign and are unbeaten in 12 of their last 14 games. The Earthquakes have won only four of these matches, however, and have a point to prove this weekend.

Los Angeles FC have not been at their best this season and will need to turn their season around in the coming weeks. San Jose Earthquakes are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 3-1 Los Angeles FC

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi