San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2022

San Jose Earthquakes will entertain Western Conference leaders Los Angeles FC at the PayPal Park in the MLS on Saturday.
Los Angeles have a nine-point lead over second-placed Austin in the standings. If they avoid defeat against their Californian rivals on Saturday, they'll secure a playoff berth.
The hosts have struggled in the league this season and are second from the bottom in the standings with just 24 points. There's a stark contrast in the form of the two teams. While LAFC are on a seven-game winning streak in the league, San Jose are winless in their last seven games across competitions.
San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head
The two California-based rivals have locked horns 12 times across competitions, with all games producing conclusive results. Los Angeles have been the dominant team in this fixture with eight wins and four losses.
The last three games at Saturday's venue have ended in wins for San Jose. So despite their current form, they could have the upper hand at home over their southern rivals.
The reverse fixture in May at the Banc of California Stadium ended in a hard-fought 3-2 win for LAFC.
San Jose Earthquakes form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-D-L
Los Angeles FC form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W
San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles FC Team News
San Jose Earthquakes
Gilbert Fuentes is ruled out due to personal reasons, while Eric Remedi is also expected to sit out due to fitness issues.
Injured: Eric Remedi
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: Gilbert Fuentes
Los Angeles FC
Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini were left out of the game against DC United on account of load management. If they prove their match fitness ahead of the game, they might be included in the squad. Julian Gaines remains sidelined with an injury.
Injured: Julian Gaines
Doubtful: Gareth Bale, Giorgio Chiellini
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles FC Predicted XIs
San Jose (4-2-3-1): JT Marcinkowski (GK); Tommy Thompson, Nathan, Tanner Beason, Paul Marie; Jackson Yueill, Judson; Cristian Espinoza, Jamiro Monteiro, Benji Kikanovic; Jeremy Ebobisse
Los Angeles (4-3-3): Maxime Crepeau (GK); Franco Escobar, Jesus Murillo, Eddie Segura, Diego Palacios; Kellyn Acosta, Ilie; Carlos Vela, Cristian Arango, Brian Rodriguez
$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB
San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles FC Prediction
Los Angeles have the joint-best attacking record in the league (54 goals) and have the best defensive record in the Western Conference, conceding 24 goals in 25 games.
San Jose have also scored an impressive 40 goals in the league this term but have the worst defensive record, conceding 53 goals in 25 games. The Quakes' superior record at home and LAFC's fatigue after playing five games in the last 21 days might result in a draw here.
Prediction: San Jose 2-2 Los Angeles