San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2022

San Jose Earthquakes will entertain Western Conference leaders Los Angeles FC at the PayPal Park in the MLS on Saturday.

Los Angeles have a nine-point lead over second-placed Austin in the standings. If they avoid defeat against their Californian rivals on Saturday, they'll secure a playoff berth.

The hosts have struggled in the league this season and are second from the bottom in the standings with just 24 points. There's a stark contrast in the form of the two teams. While LAFC are on a seven-game winning streak in the league, San Jose are winless in their last seven games across competitions.

Major League Soccer @MLS



Their approach to the transfer window was no different. 🤝 @LAFC have been a dominant force on the pitch this season, sitting atop the Western Conference for weeks.Their approach to the transfer window was no different. 🤝 .@LAFC have been a dominant force on the pitch this season, sitting atop the Western Conference for weeks. Their approach to the transfer window was no different. 🤝 https://t.co/467DDfBv1b

San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head

The two California-based rivals have locked horns 12 times across competitions, with all games producing conclusive results. Los Angeles have been the dominant team in this fixture with eight wins and four losses.

The last three games at Saturday's venue have ended in wins for San Jose. So despite their current form, they could have the upper hand at home over their southern rivals.

The reverse fixture in May at the Banc of California Stadium ended in a hard-fought 3-2 win for LAFC.

San Jose Earthquakes form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-D-L

Los Angeles FC form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles FC Team News

San Jose Earthquakes

Gilbert Fuentes is ruled out due to personal reasons, while Eric Remedi is also expected to sit out due to fitness issues.

Injured: Eric Remedi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Gilbert Fuentes

Los Angeles FC

Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini were left out of the game against DC United on account of load management. If they prove their match fitness ahead of the game, they might be included in the squad. Julian Gaines remains sidelined with an injury.

Injured: Julian Gaines

Doubtful: Gareth Bale, Giorgio Chiellini

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles FC Predicted XIs

San Jose (4-2-3-1): JT Marcinkowski (GK); Tommy Thompson, Nathan, Tanner Beason, Paul Marie; Jackson Yueill, Judson; Cristian Espinoza, Jamiro Monteiro, Benji Kikanovic; Jeremy Ebobisse

Los Angeles (4-3-3): Maxime Crepeau (GK); Franco Escobar, Jesus Murillo, Eddie Segura, Diego Palacios; Kellyn Acosta, Ilie; Carlos Vela, Cristian Arango, Brian Rodriguez

San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Los Angeles have the joint-best attacking record in the league (54 goals) and have the best defensive record in the Western Conference, conceding 24 goals in 25 games.

San Jose have also scored an impressive 40 goals in the league this term but have the worst defensive record, conceding 53 goals in 25 games. The Quakes' superior record at home and LAFC's fatigue after playing five games in the last 21 days might result in a draw here.

Prediction: San Jose 2-2 Los Angeles

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav