San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th September 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as San Jose Earthquakes take on Los Angeles Galaxy in an important clash at the Stanford Stadium on Saturday.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles Galaxy Preview

Los Angeles Galaxy are currently in seventh place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have improved after a slow start to their campaign. The away side thrashed Colorado Rapids by a 4-1 scoreline last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

San Jose Earthquakes, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have struggled so far this year. The Earthquakes played out a 1-1 draw against FC Dallas in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch to secure all three points this weekend.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles Galaxy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

San Jose Earthquakes have a good record against Los Angeles Galaxy and have won 28 out of the 67 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Los Angeles Galaxy's 24 victories.

Los Angeles Galaxy won their previous away game against San Jose Earthquakes by a 3-1 margin and have not won two such matches on the trot since the 1997-98 campaign.

San Jose Earthquakes have lost only three matches at home in the MLS this season and only two matches since their defeat against New York Red Bulls in February.

Los Angeles Galaxy ended a four-match winless run with their victory against Colorado Rapids and have not won consecutive matches in the MLS since April this year.

Jeremy Ebobisse found the back of the net against FC Dallas and became only the second San Jose Earthquakes player after Chris Wondolowski to score 16 goals in a single MLS season.

Riqui Puig assisted three of Los Angeles Galaxy's four goals against Colorado Rapids - the first Los Angeles Galaxy player to achieve the feat since Landon Donovan in 2014.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy have grown in stature over the past year but will need to work on their consistency in the coming months. The likes of Javier Hernandez and Riqui Puig have shown flashes of their brilliance over the past week and have a point to prove in this match.

San Jose Earthquakes can pack a punch on their day and have been a robust outfit in their own backyard. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 2-2 Los Angeles Galaxy

San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles Galaxy Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Los Angeles Galaxy to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jeremy Ebobisse to score - Yes

