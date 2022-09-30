San Jose Earthquakes vs Minnesota United Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st October 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as San Jose Earthquakes lock horns with Minnesota United in an important clash at the PayPal Park on Saturday.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Minnesota United Preview

Minnesota United are currently in seventh place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side suffered a 4-1 defeat against Sporting Kansas City before the international break and will need to bounce back in this match.

San Jose Earthquakes, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have been in poor form this year. The Earthquakes suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat at the hands of Los Angeles Galaxy in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Minnesota United have slight edge over San Jose Earthquakes and have won five out of the 12 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Earthquakes' four victories.

After losing their first four MLS games against San Jose Earthquakes, Minnesota United are unbeaten in seven consecutive matches against the hosts in the competition.

San Jose Earthquakes have only seven victories in the MLS so far this season and could record consecutive seasons with fewer than 10 victories for only the third time in their history.

Minnesota United have managed only one points from their last five MLS games - their worst five-match spell in a single season in four years.

Cristian Espinoza scored from the penalty against Los Angeles Galaxy last week, marking the seventh penalty converted by the San Jose Earthquakes in seven attempts.

Minnesota United have kept only one clean sheet in their last 24 matches in the MLS, with their previous clean sheet coming in July this year.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Minnesota United Prediction

Minnesota United have been inconsistent this season and will need to address their recent slump to keep their place in the top seven. The away side has been plagued by defensive errors in recent weeks and will need to present a robust front in this fixture.

San Jose Earthquakes have endured another dismal season so far and are playing for pride at the moment. Minnesota United are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 1-2 Minnesota United

San Jose Earthquakes vs Minnesota United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Minnesota United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Minnesota United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Luis Amarilla to score - Yes

