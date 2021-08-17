San Jose Earthquakes vs Minnesota United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as San Jose Earthquakes take on Minnesota United on Tuesday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Minnesota United are in fifth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been fairly impressive this season. The away side suffered a 1-0 defeat against Los Angeles Galaxy last week and need to bounce back this week.

San Jose Earthquakes, on the other hand, are currently in ninth place in the league table and have not been at their best this season. The Earthquakes played out a 0-0 stalemate with Vancouver Whitecaps in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head

San Jose Earthquakes and Minnesota United are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won four games apiece out of a total of nine matches played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 2-2 draw. Both teams committed errors on the day and will need to be more robust this week.

San Jose Earthquakes form guide in MLS 2021: D-W-D-W-D

Minnesota United form guide in MLS 2021: L-W-D-D-W

San Jose Earthquakes vs Minnesota United Team News

San Jose Earthquakes need to win this game

San Jose Earthquakes

Jackson Yueill is back from the Gold Cup and will be available for selection this weekend. Tommy Thompson is carrying an injury and has been sidelined against San Jose Earthquakes.

Injured: Tommy Thompson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Minnesota United have a strong squad

Minnesota United

Michael Boxall is carrying a knock at the moment and might not be able to feature in this game. Franco Fragapane is also injured and has been ruled out of this match.

Injured: Franco Fragapane

Doubtful: Michael Boxall

Suspended: None

San Jose Earthquakes vs Minnesota United Predicted XI

San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): James Marcinkowski; Shea Salinas, Oswaldo Alanis, Tanner Beason, Marcos Lopez; Florian Jungwirth, Jackson Yueill; Cade Cowell, Javier Lopez, Cristian Espinoza; Chris Wondolowski

Tyler is second in goals against average, letting in only 0.86 goals per game



First Touches | #SJvMIN



Read » https://t.co/krLwFiNSW7 pic.twitter.com/3DUVMjqpGE — Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) August 16, 2021

Minnesota United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dayne St. Clair; Romain Metanire, Michael Brent Kallmann, Bakaye Dibassy, Chase Gasper; Wil Trapp, Hassani Dotson; Emanuel Reynoso, Ethan Finlay, Robin Lod; Adrien Hunou

San Jose Earthquakes vs Minnesota United Prediction

San Jose Earthquakes have managed to improve after a poor start to their MLS campaign and are unbeaten in their last seven games. The Earthquakes have won only two of these matches, however, and have a point to prove this weekend.

Minnesota United have been impressive this season but do have a few issues to address this week. The away side is the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 1-2 Minnesota United

