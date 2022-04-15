San Jose Earthquakes vs Nashville SC Prediction and Betting Tips - 16th April 2022

Seeking to pick up their first win of the new MLS season, San Jose Earthquakes play host to Nashville SC at the PayPal Park on Saturday.

The visitors, meanwhile, head into the game on a two-match winning streak and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

San Jose Earthquakes failed to find their feet last weekend as they fell to a narrow 4-3 loss against Houston Dynamo.

They have now failed to taste victory in six straight games, claiming two draws and losing four since the start of the season.

San Jose Earthquakes remain rooted to the bottom of the Western Conference table after picking up just two points from six rounds of matches.

Elsewhere, Nashville picked up two successive wins for the first time since last September as they saw off Sporting Kansas City 2-1 away from home.

This followed a 1-0 win at Columbus Crew on April 2 which saw their three-game winless run come to an end.

With 10 points from six games, Nashville are currently seventh in the Western Conference standings.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Nashville SC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between San Jose Earthquakes and Nashville and they will be looking to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

San Jose Earthquakes head into the game unbeaten in each of their last six games, losing four and claiming two draws.

This is the Earthquakes’ worst start to a new MLS season after picking up two points from their opening 12 available.

Nashville head into the weekend on a two-game winning streak, picking up successive victories for the first time since September 2021.

San Jose Earthquakes currently hold the division's worst defensive record, having conceded 15 goals from the opening six games.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Nashville SC Prediction

After stumbling into the new season, Nashville have hit their stride in the MLS, claiming two consecutive wins for the first time since last September. They face a floundering San Jose Earthquakes side who are yet to taste victory this season and we predict they will come away with all three points.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 0-2 Nashville SC

San Jose Earthquakes vs Nashville SC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nashville

Tip 2: Both sides to score - No (Nashville have been solid defensively so far, keeping three clean sheets and conceding six goals so far)

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (While San Jose Earthquakes have conceded 15 goals, Nashville have struggled in attack, scoring six goals so far)

