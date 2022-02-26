San Jose Earthquakes vs New York Red Bulls prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2022

San Jose Earthquakes will kick off the MLS 2022 season at home against New York Red Bulls in what promises to be an intriguing encounter between two of the league's oldest teams on Saturday.

Both teams flattered to deceive last season, with the Quakes falling way behind the playoff cut-off, and their east coast rivals falling at the first hurdle in the playoffs. For the Red Bulls, it was a defeat made even worse by their city rivals New York City FC lifting the MLS Cup.

Hence, both adversaries have a point to prove this season.

San Jose Earthquakes vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head

The Red Bulls hold the edge in this rivalry with nine wins from 18 games. The Quakes have won four times. The Red Bulls thumped their West Coast rivals 4-1 in their last meeting.

San Jose Earthquakes vs New York Red Bulls Team News

San Jose

The hosts will miss the services of Shea Salinas and Tommy Thompson for the season opener.

Injured: Tommy Thompson, Shea Salinas

Suspended: None

New York Red Bulls

Center-back Aaron Long is unavailable for the New York franchise for the trip to California. Long ruptured his achilles tendon back in May and is yet to make a recovery from the same.

Injured: Aaron Long

Suspended: None

San Jose Earthquakes vs New York Red Bulls predicted XI

San Jose Earthquakes (4-2-3-1): JT Marcinkowski; Tommy Thompson, Nathan, Tanner Beason, Javier Lopez; Judson, Jackson Yueill; Cristian Espinoza, Jamiro Monteiro, Cade Cowell; Jeremy Ebobisse

New York Red Bulls (4-2-3-1): Carlos Miguel Coronel; Tom Edwards, Andres Reyes, Sean Nealis, John Tolkin; Dru Yearwood, Cristian Casseres Jr; Omir Fernandez, Luquinhas, Lewis Morgan; Patryk Klimala

San Jose Earthquakes vs New York Red Bulls prediction

While long-term captain Sean Davis has left the New York team, they have been bolstered in the off-season by the arrival of attacking midfielder Luiquinhas.

The big signing made by the hosts over the pre-season was that of midfielder Jamiro Monteiro, who was acquired from Philadelphia Union. Most of their out-going players have not left for other clubs but hung up their boots.

The teams look evenly matched on paper and, with this being the season opener, we expect the two sides to come out circumspect in a score draw in this one.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 1-1 New York Red Bulls

