San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th May 2022

San Jose Earthquakes welcome Portland Timbers to PayPal Park in MLS Western Conference action on Wednesday.

The hosts extended their unbeaten run across all competitions to three games as they played out a 3-3 draw against the Vancouver Whitecaps last time around. Erik Godoy scored the equalizing goal in the 90th minute of the game to rescue a point for his team.

Portland Timbers secured a thumping 7-2 win over Sporting Kansas City in a game that saw two players sent off in the second half. Sebastián Blanco and Nathan Fogaça bagged a brace in a memorable win for the Timbers on Sunday.

Major League Soccer @MLS Things we love to see: Sebastian Blanco happy and healthy. Things we love to see: Sebastian Blanco happy and healthy. 👏 https://t.co/6u0c7Rb4sL

San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 32nd meeting between the two sides in the MLS. The visitors have the better record in this fixture, with 17 wins to their name. The hosts have just five wins against their northern rivals while nine games have ended in draws.

The hosts are without a win in this fixture since 2019, though all five of their victories against the Timbers have come at home.

The hosts have suffered more fouls than any other side in the Western Conference (174) but they suffer more fouls per game (15.9) than any other team in the MLS.

Only Los Angeles FC (9) have scored more goals from set-pieces this season that the hosts (8). On the flip side, they have also conceded more goals from set-pieces (7) than any other team.

The Timbers have kept three clean sheets in the last four games against the hosts.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers Prediction

While the two sides have enjoyed similar outings in front of goal, with the Timbers outscoring San Jose 19-18 this season, the hosts have endured a poor defensive outing so far this term.

They have the worst defensive record in the league, conceding 26 goals in 11 games, so the odds of them keeping a clean sheet here are low.

The visiting side secured their first win in six games last time around and will be looking to build on the same. They have been the better side in the head-to-head record and we back them to come out on top here.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 1-3 Portland Timbers.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Portland Timbers.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes.

Tip 4: Yellow cards - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5.

Tip 5: Portland Timbers to score first - Yes.

Edited by Peter P