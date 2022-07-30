San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th July | MLS 2022 

The San Jose Earthquakes will host Real Salt Lake at the Earthquakes stadium on Saturday night in another round of the 2022 MLS campaign.

The Quakes have struggled to impress in the league this season with the appointment of manager Alex Covelo midway through doing very little to alleviate the issue. They were beaten 2-1 by the Portland Timbers in their last game, squandering a first-half lead handed to them by a close-range finish from Benjamin Kikanovic.

The home side have picked up just 22 points from 21 games this season and sit 13th in the Western Conference standings. They will be looking to return to winning ways and move up the table when they play this weekend.

Real Salt Lake, on the other hand, have had mixed results this season but have particularly struggled for league results in the past two months. They returned to winning ways with a 3-0 home victory over 10-man Sporting Kansas City a fortnight ago before finding themselves once again on the wrong end of results as they lost 1-0 to FC Dallas in their last game.

The Claret and Cobalt sit fourth in the Western Conference with 33 points from 22 games. They are 12 points behind Los Angeles FC in the division and will be looking to reduce that gap to a single digit on Saturday.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The weekend clash will mark the 40th meeting between the San Jose Earthquakes and Real Salt Lake. The hosts have won 15 of their previous matchups, while the visitors have won two fewer. There have been 11 draws between the two sides.

The two clubs have alternated wins in their last four clashes, with the visitors winning 2-0 in their most recent meeting.

All but one of the Quakes' league wins this season have come on home turf.

Real Salt Lake have scored the fewest goals of all the teams in the top half of the Western Conference table.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

The San Jose Earthquakes are on a run of back-to-back league defeats and have won just two of their last nine games in the competition. However, they have been solid on home turf this season and will hope to maximize their home advantage this weekend.

Real Salt Lake are not in much better form themselves, winning just one of their last six league games. They have performed poorly away from home this season and could lose here.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 Real Salt Lake

San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: San Jose Earthquakes

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in the hosts' last six matches)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but one of the visitors' last five outings have produced more than 2.5 goals)

