San Jose Earthquakes vs Seattle Sounders Prediction and Betting Tips - 24th April 2022

Fresh off the back of an emphatic US Open Cup victory, San Jose Earthquakes welcome Seattle Sounders to the PayPal Park Stadium on Sunday.

The visitors, meanwhile, head into the game on a two-match winless run and will be looking to end this dry spell.

San Jose Earthquakes stormed through the third round of the US Open Cup as they claimed a 5-0 victory over Bay Cities FC last Wednesday.

They will hope this result can serve as the needed morale-boost as they head to the MLS, where they will be seeking to pick up their first win of the season on Sunday.

With three draws and four defeats from their opening seven games, San Jose Earthquakes are currently rock-bottom in the Western Conference table.

Meanwhile, Seattle Sounders fell to a slender 1-0 defeat at the hands of Inter Miami when the sides met last Sunday.

This followed a 1-1 draw with New York City FC in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions League semi-final tie on April 14, which saw their two-game winning streak come to an end.

With seven points from their six MLS games, Seattle Sounders are currently 11th in the conference standings.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Seattle Sounders Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Seattle Sounders boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 15 wins from the last 36 meetings between the sides.

San Jose Earthquakes have picked up three fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine different occasions.

San Jose have failed to win any of their last five home games against Seattle Sounders, losing four and claiming one draw since a 2-1 victory back in 2017.

Seattle Sounders are unbeaten in four straight away games, claiming three draws and one win since a 1-0 loss at Real Salt Lake back in March.

The Sounders hold the division’s joint-worst attacking record, scoring just six goals in their opening six games.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

San Jose find themselves at the wrong end of the table after a dire start to the season where they have picked up just three points from seven games. However, we predict they will take a cautious approach to the game in a bid to avoid another defeat and force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 1-1 Seattle Sounders

San Jose Earthquakes vs Seattle Sounders Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (San Jose and Seattle Sounders are without clean sheets in each of their last nine and seven games respectively)

Tip 3: Game to have less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in seven of the last eight meetings between the sides)

