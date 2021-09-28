San Jose Earthquakes vs Seattle Sounders prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of important games this week as San Jose Earthquakes take on Seattle Sounders on Wednesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

San Jose Earthquakes are in 10th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have largely failed to meet expectations this year. The Earthquakes edged Los Angeles FC to a 2-0 victory in their previous game and will want a similar result from this match.

Seattle Sounders, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have excelled this season. The Sounders edged Sporting Kansas City to a 2-1 victory last week and will be confident going into this fixture.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head

Seattle Sounders have an impressive record against San Jose Earthquakes and have won 16 out of 35 matches played between the two teams. San Jose Earthquakes have managed 12 victories against the Sounders and can pull off a victory on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two MLS outfits in July this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for San Jose Earthquakes. Seattle Sounders were uncharacteristically ineffective on the day and will need to prove their mettle this week.

San Jose Earthquakes form guide in MLS 2021: W-W-W-D-L

Seattle Sounders form guide in MLS 2021: W-L-W-L-W

San Jose Earthquakes vs Seattle Sounders Team News

San Jose Earthquakes need to win this game

San Jose Earthquakes

Shea Salinas is carrying a knock at the moment and might not play a part against Seattle Sounders this week. Jeremy Ebobisse is also injured and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Jeremy Ebobisse

Doubtful: Shea Salinas

Suspended: None

Seattle Sounders need to win this game

Seattle Sounders

Jordan Morris, Nicolas Lodeiro, and Jordy Delem are recuperating from injuries and have been ruled out of this match. Stefan Frei has completed his recovery and will be included in the squad.

Injured: Jordan Morris, Nicolas Lodeiro, Jordy Delem

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

San Jose Earthquakes vs Seattle Sounders Predicted XI

San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI (3-4-3): James Marcinkowski; Luciano Abecasis, Oswaldo Alanis, Tanner Beason; Marcos Lopez, Tommy Thompson, Eric Remedi, Jackson Yueill; Javier Lopez, Cade Cowell, Cristian Espinoza

Seattle Sounders Predicted XI (3-5-2): Stefan Frei; Xavier Arreaga, Nouhou Tolo, Shane O'Neill; Alex Roldan, Brad Smith, Kelyn Rowe, Cristian Roldan, Joao Paulo; Fredy Montero; Raul Ruidiaz

San Jose Earthquakes vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

San Jose Earthquakes have managed to improve after a poor start to their MLS campaign and are unbeaten in 13 of their last 15 games. The Earthquakes have won only five of these matches, however, and have a point to prove this week.

Seattle Sounders have been inconsistent over the past month and will need to address the chinks in their armour in the coming weeks. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to play out a draw on Wednesday.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 2-2 Seattle Sounders

