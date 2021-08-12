San Jose Earthquakes vs Vancouver Whitecaps prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as San Jose Earthquakes take on Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. Both teams have struggled this season and will need to step up in this match.

Vancouver Whitecaps have endured a dismal season so far and are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment. The Canadian outfit held Los Angeles Galaxy to a 1-1 draw last week and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

San Jose Earthquakes are in 10th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have also failed to meet expectations this year. The Earthquakes edged Los Angeles FC to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will want to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

1️⃣ day until we're back at it

9️⃣ days until we're back at 𝙝𝙤𝙢𝙚



Get your tickets for our home opener against #LAFC

➡️ https://t.co/xKppsZWNkz 🎟#VWFC pic.twitter.com/3ib49pR9iy — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) August 12, 2021

San Jose Earthquakes vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head

Vancouver Whitecaps have a good record against San Jose Earthquakes and have won 10 games out of 27 matches played between the two teams. San Jose Earthquakes have managed eight victories against Vancouver Whitecaps and can trouble their opponents on Friday.

The previous game between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Vancouver Whitecaps. San Jose Earthquakes were not at their best on the day and will need to bounce back this weekend.

San Jose Earthquakes form guide in MLS 2021: W-D-W-D-D

Vancouver Whitecaps form guide in MLS 2021: D-D-D-D-W

San Jose Earthquakes vs Vancouver Whitecaps Team News

San Jose Earthquakes need to win this game

San Jose Earthquakes

Jackson Yueill is back from the Gold Cup and will be available for selection this weekend. Tommy Thompson is carrying an injury and has been sidelined against Los Angeles FC.

Injured: Tommy Thompson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Vancouver Whitecaps have a point to prove

Vancouver Whitecaps

Bruno Gaspar has made progress with his recovery and will be available for selection this weekend. Maxime Crepeau and Lucas Cavallini have returned from international duty and will be included in the squad.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

San Jose Earthquakes vs Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI

San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): James Marcinkowski; Shea Salinas, Oswaldo Alanis, Tanner Beason, Marcos Lopez; Florian Jungwirth, Jackson Yueill; Cade Cowell, Javier Lopez, Cristian Espinoza; Chris Wondolowski

We’re not satisfied.



We got more work to do. pic.twitter.com/WVDiTBCVnI — San Jose Earthquakes (@SJEarthquakes) August 12, 2021

Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maxime Crepeau; Cristian Gutierrez, Andy Rose, Ranko Veselinovic, Jake Nerwinski; Janio Bikel, Michael Baldisimo, Russell Teibert; Cristian Dajome, Brian White, Deiber Caicedo

San Jose Earthquakes vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

San Jose Earthquakes have managed to improve after a poor start to their MLS campaign and are unbeaten in their last seven games. The Earthquakes have won only two of these matches, however, and have a point to prove this weekend.

Vancouver Whitecaps have managed a draw in their last four games and will want to go a step further in this game. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to play out a draw in this game.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 2-2 Vancouver Whitecaps

Also Read: Ranking the 5 greatest managers in Premier League history

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi