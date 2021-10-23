San Jose Earthquakes vs Vancouver Whitecaps prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Vancouver Whitecaps take on San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Vancouver Whitecaps are in seventh place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have improved after a slow start to their campaign. The Canadian outfit edged Portland Timbers to a 3-2 victory this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

San Jose Earthquakes, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The Earthquakes thrashed Austin by a 4-0 margin in their previous game and will want a similar result this weekend.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head

Vancouver Whitecaps have a good record against San Jose Earthquakes and have won 11 out of 29 matches played between the two teams. San Jose Earthquakes have managed eight victories against the Whitecaps and have a point to prove on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place earlier this month and ended in a 3-0 victory for Vancouver Whitecaps. The Earthquakes were poor on the day and will need to be at their best this weekend.

San Jose Earthquakes form guide in MLS 2021: W-L-W-L-L

Vancouver Whitecaps form guide in MLS 2021: W-W-L-W-D

San Jose Earthquakes vs Vancouver Whitecaps Team News

San Jose Earthquakes need to win this game

San Jose Earthquakes

Nathan and Marcos Lopez are serving suspensions at the moment and will be excluded from the squad. Matt Bersano is also injured and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Matt Bersano

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Nathan, Marcos Lopez

Vancouver Whitecaps have a point to prove

Vancouver Whitecaps

Tosaint Ricketts and Caio Alexandre are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Jake Nerwinski has recovered from his knock and will be available for selection.

Injured: Tosaint Ricketts, Caio Alexandre

Doubtful: Andy Rose, Erik Godoy

Suspended: None

San Jose Earthquakes vs Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI

San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI (3-4-3): James Marcinkowski; Tanner Beason, Oswaldo Alanis, Luciano Abecasis; Cade Cowell, Shea Salinas, Judson Jackson Yueill; Javier Lopez, Jeremy Ebobisse, Cristian Espinoza

Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maxime Crepeau; Bruno Gaspar, Florian Jungwirth, Jake Nerwinski, Ranko Veselinovic; Leonard Owusu, Janio Bikel, Russell Teibert; Cristian Dajome, Brian White, Lucas Cavallini

San Jose Earthquakes vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

Vancouver Whitecaps have recovered from their poor start and will be intent on making the most of their good form. The Whitecaps have a few issues to solve and have a point to prove this weekend.

San Jose Earthquakes, on the other hand, have failed to meet expectations this season and need to be at their best this weekend. Vancouver Whitecaps are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 1-2 Vancouver Whitecaps

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi