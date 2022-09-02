San Jose Earthquakes vs Vancouver Whitecaps prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2022

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as San Jose Earthquakes take on Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday. Both teams have failed to meet expectations this season and have a point to prove this weekend.

San Jose Earthquakes are rooted to the bottom of the MLS Western Conference standings at the moment and have been poor this season. The Earthquakes suffered a 1-0 defeat against Sporting Kansas City last week and will need to step up in this match.

Vancouver Whitecaps, on the other hand, are currently in ninth place in the league table and have been inconsistent this year. The Whitecaps slumped to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Nashville SC in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head

Vancouver Whitecaps have a good record against San Jose Earthquakes and have won 16 out of the 29 matches played between the two teams. San Jose Earthquakes have managed eight victories against the Whitecaps and will need to cut the deficit on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in May this year and ended in a 3-3 draw. Both teams committed errors on the day and will need to be more robust this weekend.

San Jose Earthquakes form guide in the MLS: L-W-L-D-L

Vancouver Whitecaps form guide in the MLS: L-D-W-L-W

San Jose Earthquakes vs Vancouver Whitecaps Team News

San Jose Earthquakes need to win this game

San Jose Earthquakes

Casey Walls and Ousseini Bouda are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Gilbert Fuentes is also unavailable due to personal reasons and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Casey Walls, Ousseini Bouda

Unavailable: Gilbert Fuentes

Suspended: None

Vancouver Whitecaps have a point to prove

Vancouver Whitecaps

Lucas Cavallini was sent off against Nashville SC last week and will serve a suspension this weekend. Deiber Caicedo is currently injured and will not be able to feature in this game.

Injured: Deiber Caicedo

Unavailable: None

Suspended: Lucas Cavallini

San Jose Earthquakes vs Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI

San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): JT Marcinkowski; Paul Marie, Tanner Beason, Nathan, Tommy Thompson; Jackson Yueill, Jan Gregus; Cade Cowell, Jamiro Monteiro, Cristian Espinoza; Jeremy Ebobisse

Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI (3-4-3): Thomas Hasal; Marcus Godinho, Ranko Veselinovic, Tristan Blackmon; Julian Gressel, Andres Cubas, Russell Teibert, Ryan Raposo; Alessandro Schopf, Ryan Gauld, Brian White

San Jose Earthquakes vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

Vancouver Whitecaps have shown flashes of their potential this season and will need to step up in this fixture. With Lucas Cavallini unavailable, the likes of Alessandro Schopf and Brian White will need to shoulder the goalscoring burden this weekend.

San Jose Earthquakes have struggled to impose themselves this season and have nothing to lose going into this game. Vancouver Whitecaps are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 1-2 Vancouver Whitecaps

