Saudi Arabia vs USA prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2022

Saudi Arabia and the USA will lock horns in Estadio Nueva Condomina in Murcia, Spain on Tuesday for a friendly as both sides continue their preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Green Falcons qualified for the second time in a row and have been drawn alongside Argentina, Mexico and Poland in a seemingly challenging Group C.

The USA, meanwhile, will return to the competition for the first time since 2014, and play England, Wales and Iran in what's also a difficult-looking group.

However, neither side tasted victory on Thursday - Saudi Arabia were held to a 0-0 draw by Ecuador while the USA lost 2-0 to Japan.

Both teams will be keen to return to winning ways and build momentum ahead of the showpiece event in November.

Saudi Arabia vs USA Head-To-Head

There have only been six previous clashes between the sides, and the USA narrowly edge Saudi Arabia in the head-to-head record with three wins to two.

However, this will be their first encounter since August 1999, when the USA beat Saudi Arabia 2-0 in the FIFA Confederations Cup.

Saudi Arabia Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-W-D

USA Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-D-W

Saudi Arabia vs USA Team News

Saudi Arabia

Despite being held to a goalless draw by Ecuador on Thursday, the Green Falcons aren't expected to make too many changes to their starting lineup.

Firas Al-Buraikan will continue to lead the line, with Salem Al-Dawsari supporting him from the wings.

The Saudis have called up four goalkeepers this month, but Mohammed Al-Owais made numerous key saves against Ecuador and could be rewarded for his performance with another start.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

USA

The Stars and Stripes are monitoring Christian Pulisic's condition after he picked up an injury during training earlier in the week that ruled him out of the match against Japan.

If the Chelsea ace remains unavailable, Norwich City's Josh Sargent could be given a start, having come off the bench on Thursday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Christian Pulisic

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Saudi Arabia vs USA Predicted XI

Saudi Arabia (4-3-3): Mohammed Al-Owais; Saud Abdulhamid, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Ali Al-Bulaihi, Sultan Al-Ghanam; Ali Al-Hassan, Salman Al-Faraj, Nawaf Al-Abed; Haitham Asiri, Firas Al-Buraikan, Salem Al-Dawsari.

USA (4-3-3): Sean Johnson; Sam Vines, Mark McKenzie, Walker Zimmerman, Sergino Dest; Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Luca de la Torre; Brendon Aaronson, Josh Sargent, Giovani Reyna.

Saudi Arabia vs USA Prediction

Saudi Arabia are a good team defensively but the USA have better all-around quality and many of their stars ply their trade in top European leagues, which should help them prevail here.

Prediction: Saudi Arabia 1-2 USA

