Seattle Sounders vs CF Montreal Prediction and Betting Tips - 29th June 2022

Seattle Sounders are back in action with another important MLS fixture this week as they take on CF Montreal at Lumen Field on Wednesday. Both teams have been fairly impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Seattle Sounders vs CF Montreal Preview

CF Montreal are currently in third place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have exceeded expectations this year. The Canadian outfit edged Charlotte FC to a 2-1 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Seattle Sounders, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the Western Conference league table at the moment and have stepped up this year. The Sounders eased past Sporting Kansas City by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Seattle Sounders vs CF Montreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

CF Montreal have a good record against Seattle Sounders and have won 10 of the 15 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Sounders' four victories.

On an average, matches between Seattle Sounders and CF Montreal in the MLS witness two goals being scored.

Jordan Morris created five chances for his teammates against Los Angeles FC last week - a single-game career high for the Seattle Sounders forward.

Raul Ruidiaz has been Seattle Sounders' wrecker-in-chief with seven goals to his name, while Alex Roldan has chipped in with four assists this season.

CF Montreal have an impressive record on the road this season and have found the back of the net in seven of their eight away games in the MLS so far.

Seattle Sounders are on a four-match unbeaten streak in the competition and have been a resurgent force over the past month.

Seattle Sounders vs CF Montreal Prediction

Seattle Sounders have managed to turn their campaign around over the past month and will be intent on restoring their status at the top of the table. The likes of Jordan Morris and Alex Roldan have been impressive this season and will want to make their mark this week.

CF Montreal have shown tremendous improvement over the past year and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw on Wednesday.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 2-2 CF Montreal

Seattle Sounders vs CF Montreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Seattle Sounders to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jordan Morris to score - Yes

