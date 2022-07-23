Seattle Sounders vs Colorado Rapids Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd July | MLS 2022

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Seattle Sounders lock horns with Colorado Rapids in an intriguing encounter at the Lumen Field on Saturday.

Seattle Sounders vs Colorado Rapids Preview

Seattle Sounders are currently in ninth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The Sounders suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Chicago Fire in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Colorado Rapids, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this year. The Rapids eased past Los Angeles Galaxy by a 2-0 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Seattle Sounders vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Seattle Sounders have an excellent record against Colorado Rapids and have won 22 of the 34 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Rapids' eight victories.

Seattle Sounders have failed to win five of their last six matches against Colorado Rapids and suffered a 1-0 defeat against their opponents in May this year.

Seattle Sounders have suffered a run of three consecutive defeats for the second time this season and will need to turn their campaign around.

Colorado Rapids registered their sixth win of the season against Los Angeles Galaxy last week and managed to snap a six-game winless run in the MLS.

Seattle Sounders have failed to find the back of the net in their last three matches - the first time they have endured such a streak since 2018.

Jonathan Lewis recorded two assists for Colorado Rapids last week - the first time he has bagged more than one assist in a match.

Seattle Sounders vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

Seattle Sounders have flattered to deceive so far this season and have plenty of work to do in the coming weeks. The Sounders have an impressive squad at their disposal and will need to make the most of their potential.

Colorado Rapids can pack a punch on their day but have not been at their best this season. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 2-2 Colorado Rapids

Seattle Sounders vs Colorado Rapids Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Seattle Sounders to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Gyasi Zardes to score - Yes

