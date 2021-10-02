Seattle Sounders vs Colorado Rapids prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Seattle Sounders lock horns with Colorado Rapids on Sunday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Seattle Sounders are at the top of the MLS Western Conference standings and have been exceptional this season. The Sounders eased past San Jose Earthquakes in their previous game and will want a similar result from this match.

Colorado Rapids, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have also been impressive this year. The Rapids thrashed Austin by a 3-0 margin this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Seattle Sounders FC @SoundersFC



We have some codes to give away!



1. Retweet this tweet ✅

2. Reply with either PS4 or PS5 🎮

3. If you're in luck, we'll hit your DMs 👀 🌟 It's #FIFA22 Day 🌟We have some codes to give away!1. Retweet this tweet ✅2. Reply with either PS4 or PS5 🎮3. If you're in luck, we'll hit your DMs 👀 🌟 It's #FIFA22 Day 🌟



We have some codes to give away!



1. Retweet this tweet ✅

2. Reply with either PS4 or PS5 🎮

3. If you're in luck, we'll hit your DMs 👀 https://t.co/VoybTCnDWC

Seattle Sounders vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head

Seattle Sounders have an excellent record against Colorado Rapids and have won 21 out of 31 matches played between the two teams. Colorado Rapids have managed seven victories against the Sounders and will need to improve their record in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in July this year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams missed chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Seattle Sounders form guide in MLS 2021: W-W-L-W-L

Colorado Rapids form guide in MLS 2021: W-D-D-D-D

Seattle Sounders vs Colorado Rapids Team News

Seattle Sounders need to win this game

Seattle Sounders

Brad Smith, Nicolas Lodeiro, and Jordy Delem are recuperating from injuries and have been ruled out of this match. Jordan Morris has completed his recovery and will be included in the squad.

Injured: Brad Smith, Nicolas Lodeiro, Jordy Delem

Doubtful: Jordan Morris

Suspended: None

Colorado Rapids need to win this game

Colorado Rapids

Younes Namli has recovered from his injury and will be available for selection this weekend. Collen Warner picked up his fifth yellow card of the season this week and will be suspended for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Collen Warner

Seattle Sounders vs Colorado Rapids Predicted XI

Seattle Sounders Predicted XI (3-5-2): Stefan Frei; Xavier Arreaga, Nouhou Tolo, Yeimar Gomez; Alex Roldan, Jimmy Medranda, Joshua Atencio, Cristian Roldan, Joao Paulo; Will Bruin, Raul Ruidiaz

Colorado Rapids Predicted XI (4-3-3): William Yarbrough; Lalas Abubakar, Braian Galvan, Auston Trusty, Keegan Rosenberry; Kellyn Acosta, Jack Price, Mark-Anthony Kaye; Jonathan Lewis, Michael Barrios, Andre Shinyashiki

Seattle Sounders vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

Seattle Sounders have enjoyed an excellent MLS campaign so far and have scored five goals in their last two league games. The Sounders have overcome their mid-season slump and will want to step up in this match.

Also Read

Colorado Rapids have also exceeded expectations this season and are unbeaten in their last 12 games. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and are likely to play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 1-1 Colorado Rapids

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far