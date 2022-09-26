Seattle Sounders vs FC Cincinnati Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th September 2022

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this week as Seattle Sounders lock horns with FC Cincinnati in an important clash at the Lumen Field on Tuesday.

Seattle Sounders vs FC Cincinnati Preview

FC Cincinnati are currently in sixth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side edged Real Salt Lake to a 2-1 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Seattle Sounders are in 10th place in the Western Conference league table at the moment and have not been at their best this year. The Sounders suffered a 2-1 defeat against Vancouver Whitecaps in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Seattle Sounders vs FC Cincinnati Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

FC Cincinnati are unbeaten in their last 10 matches in the MLS - the longest active streak in the competition and the joint-highest number of consecutive unbeaten results of any team in the competition.

Seattle Sounders have a good record against FC Cincinnati and have won the only game that has been played between the two teams.

Raul Ruidiaz and Jordan Morris have combined for a total of 16 goals for Seattle Sounders this season but their involvement in this game remains doubtful due to the international break.

Seattle Sounders have accumulated 735 points in the MLS so far - the most by any team in the competition since they entered the MLS in 2009.

Seattle Sounders' defeat against Vancouver Whitecaps last year was their 16th of the year - two more than they have suffered in any other year in the MLS.

Brenner's brace against Real Salt Lake was the eighth multi-goal game for FC Cincinnati and the fourth such match for Brenner himself this season.

Seattle Sounders vs FC Cincinnati Prediction

FC Cincinnati have been impressive over the past month and have grown in stature since the start of the season. The away side is unbeaten in its last 10 games in the MLS and will look to extend its impressive streak this week.

Seattle Sounders have largely failed to meet expectations this season and have a point to prove in the coming weeks. FC Cincinnati are in better form, however, and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 2-3 FC Cincinnati

Seattle Sounders vs FC Cincinnati Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - FC Cincinnati

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: FC Cincinnati to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Brenner to score - Yes

