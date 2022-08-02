Seattle Sounders vs FC Dallas Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd August | MLS 2022

Seattle Sounders can climb to a playoff spot in the MLS Western Conference as they take on FC Dallas at the Lumen Field on Tuesday.

Having conceded four defeats in their last five games, Seattle Sounders find themselves sitting ninth in the Western Conference standings. They had snapped a three-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over Colorado Rapids on July 23.

But they were dealt a 2-1 defeat by Los Angeles FC in their latest outing. It was their third consecutive defeat on the road and they will be desperate to get back to winning ways when they take on FC Dallas.

Against LAFC, Brian Schmetzer's men took the lead in the 14th minute by virtue of an own goal from Jesus Murillo. However, LAFC hit back through Kwadwo Opoku and Carlos Vela in the final 10 minutes of the first half.

The Sounders have won nine, drawn two and lost 11 of their 22 games this season and it goes without saying that they've had an underwhelming campaign so far. They will be hoping to return to winning ways on home soil as a victory could take them above Portland Timbers and put them back in a playoff spot.

Meanwhile, FC Dallas will be looking to register a third successive win on Tuesday. They've registered narrow 1-0 wins over Real Salt Lake and Los Angeles Galaxy in their latest outings.

Franco Jara scored the only goal of the game to help Dallas win against the LA Galaxy after they struggled to stamp their authority for most of the game. They've accumulated 35 points from 23 games and are currently sitting fourth in the Western Conference standings.

They could temporarily move to third with a win or a draw against the Seattle Sounders as they are currently tied on points with Minnesota United.

Seattle Sounders vs FC Dallas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

FC Dallas have failed to win any of their last 15 away games against Seattle Sounders in all competitions.

FC Dallas have conceded just two goals in their last four games while scoring three.

There have been at least three goals scored in each of Seattle Sounders last four home games.

Seattle Sounders have lost five of their last seven matches in the MLS.

FC Dallas have the second-best defensive record in the Western Conference this season, shipping in just 25 goals in 23 matches.

Seattle Sounders vs FC Dallas Prediction

Although the Seattle Sounders have dominated FC Dallas at home in recent times, they might not be able to do it this time around. Brian Schmetzer will be hoping for a response from his men on Tuesday but FC Dallas are quite strong defensively and both sides are likely to share the spoils here.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 1-1 FC Dallas

Seattle Sounders vs FC Dallas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have under 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

