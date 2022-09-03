Seattle Sounders vs Houston Dynamo prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2022-23

Seattle Sounders lock horns with Houston Dynamo at the Lumen Field Stadium on Sunday in the MLS.

The Orange Crush head into the weekend off the back of ending their six-game winless run and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Seattle Sounders failed to find their feet in the MLS as they fell to a 3-2 loss against Orlando City on Thursday.

They have now failed to win their last five games, picking up one point from a possible 15 since a 1-0 win over FC Dallas on August 3.

With 33 points from 28 games, Seattle Sounders are currently 10th in the Eastern Conference standings, four points above Sunday’s visitors in 12th place.

Meanwhile, Houston Dynamo finally gave their fans something to cheer about as they picked up a 1-0 victory over league leaders Los Angeles FC.

Prior to that, they were on a six-game winless run, losing five and claiming one draw in that time.

Houston Dynamo head into the weekend on a run of one win from their last 10 away games across all competitions, while losing eight and picking up one draw.

Seattle Sounders vs Houston Dynamo Head-To-Head

Seattle Sounders head into the weekend with a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 14 wins from the last 27 meetings between the sides. Houston Dynamo have picked up six wins in that time, while seven games have ended all square.

Seattle Sounders Form Guide: L-L-D-L-L

Houston Dynamo Form Guide: W-L-D-L-L

Seattle Sounders vs Houston Dynamo Team News

Seattle Sounders

The Sounders will be without Andrew Thomas, Cristian Roldan, Obed Vargas and Joao Paulo, who have all been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Andrew Thomas, Cristian Roldan, Obed Vargas, Joao Paulo

Suspended: None

Houston Dynamo

Teenage Hadebe is currently recuperating from an ankle injury and will sit out this weekend’s matchup.

Injured: Teenage Hadebe

Suspended: None

Seattle Sounders vs Houston Dynamo Predicted XI

Seattle Sounders Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Yeimar Gomez, Xavier Arreaga, Nouhou Tolo; Albert Rusnák, Danny Leyva; Jordan Morris, Nicolas Lodeiro, Leo Chu; Raúl Ruidíaz

Houston Dynamo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Steve Clark; Griffin Dorsey, Tim Parker, Daniel Steres, Adam Lundqvist; Matías Gabriel Vera, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Memo Rodríguez; Fafa Picault, Sebastián Ferreira, Corey Baird

Seattle Sounders vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Fresh off the back of ending their winless run, Houston Dynamo will take to the pitch with renewed confidence and belief as they look to surge up the standings. However, they are evenly-matched with the hosts on paper and we predict the spoils will be shared in this one.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 1-1 Houston Dynamo

