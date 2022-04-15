Seattle Sounders vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting tips | 16th April 2022

Seattle Sounders are back in MLS action on Saturday as they host Inter Miami in a non-conference fixture.

The Sounders held New York City FC to a 1-1 draw in the second leg semi-final fixture of the CONCACAF Champions League on Thursday, defeating them 4-2 on aggregate. They secured a place in the final of the continental competition for the first time in history.

Despite a solid outing in the Champions League, their domestic season is yet to kick into gear and they are 11th in the Western Conference standings with just two wins to their name. They recorded a 2-1 win against Minnesota United in their previous league outing.

Inter Miami secured their first win of the 2022 campaign as they secured a 3-2 win over last season's Supporters' Shield winners New England Revolution at home. Leonardo Campana scored the first hat-trick in the club's MLS history to help his side to the three points.

Seattle Sounders vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

The Sounders have faced the most shots on target per game this season (15.8) but still boast the third-best defensive record in the Western Conference, conceding just six goals in five games.

Inter Miami have one of the worst shot conversion ratios in the league, with only 26.5% of their shots finding the target.

Miami have the worst goal difference (-9) in the league this season, as they have scored just six goals in six games and conceded a league-worst 15 goals in that period.

Seattle Sounders vs Inter Miami Prediction

This will be the fourth game of the month for the Seattle Sounders, so fatigue will be a factor for them here. They are unbeaten in their last three league outings, picking up two wins and playing out a draw in that period.

Their undefeated streak extends to seven games if we consider the Champions League encounters, so they certainly have good form on their side in this game.

Inter Miami CF @InterMiamiCF

is back on the road to take on the Seattle Sounders this Saturday at 10:00PM ET. Read the match preview below:

intermiamicf.com/news/match-pre… Match Preview | @HaigClub #InterMiamiCF is back on the road to take on the Seattle Sounders this Saturday at 10:00PM ET. Read the match preview below: Match Preview | @HaigClub⚽#InterMiamiCF is back on the road to take on the Seattle Sounders this Saturday at 10:00PM ET. Read the match preview below: intermiamicf.com/news/match-pre…

The Herons will be making a 3300-mile trip for the game and that might impact their preparation ahead of the game. Both sides will be gunning for a win in their first-ever encounter, but we see the hosts easing past their Eastern Conference rivals here.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 2-1 Inter Miami

Seattle Sounders vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Seattle Sounders (Inter Miami CF have lost seven of their last eight away matches).

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Seattle Sounders are without a clean sheet in the MLS this term; Miami have conceded 15 goals in six games).

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals.

Edited by Peter P