Seattle Sounders vs Leon prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 CONCACAF Champions League

The Seattle Sounders entertain Leon at Lumen Field in the quarterfinal first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League on Tuesday.

The hosts secured a 5-0 win over Motagua at Tuesday's venue to secure a place in the last eight. They are one of four MLS sides featuring in four quarter-finals this season. Leon overcame Guatemalan club Guastatoya 3-0 on aggregate to set up a date with their northern rivals.

The hosts have endured a poor start to their MLS 2022 campaign as they suffered back-to-back 1-0 losses, the only side in the Western Conference to do so. Leon, on the other hand, have fared well in Liga MX and are unbeaten in their last four games.

Seattle Sounders vs Leon Head-to-Head

This will be the second competitive meeting between the two sides. They met in the final of the 2021 edition of the Leagues Cup in September. The game ended in a hard-fought 3-2 win for the Mexican side, with Angel Mena bagging a second-half brace.

Seattle Sounders form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-D

Leon form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Seattle Sounders vs Leon Team News

Seattle Sounders

Josh Atencio, Jimmy Medranda, Will Bruin, and Raul Ruidiaz have not featured in the first two MLS games for the Sounders on account of injuries and they are expected to be sidelined for the first leg.

Nicolás Lodeiro was rested in view of this crucial CONCACAF Champions League game and is expected to return to the starting XI.

Injured: Josh Atencio, Will Bruin, Jimmy Medranda

Doubtful: Raul Ruidiaz

Suspended: None

Leon

Los Panzas Verdes have no fresh injuries and will travel to Seattle with an almost full-strength squad. Osvaldo Rodríguez, Omar Fernández Frasica, and Pedro Hernández García were not included in the squad for their previous league game and are doubts for the first leg. They'll be looking to take a first-leg advantage and are expected to field a strong starting XI here.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Osvaldo Rodríguez, Omar Fernández Frasica, Pedro Hernández García

Suspended: None

Seattle Sounders vs Leon Predicted XI

Seattle Sounders Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Stefan Frei (GK); Kelyn Rowe, Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Xavier Arreaga, Nouhou Tolo; Albert Rusnák, Cristian Roldan; Reed Baker-Whiting, Jordan Morris, Nicolás Lodeiro; Fredy Montero

Club Leon Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rodolfo Cota (GK); Gil Buron, William Tesillo, Jaine Barreiro, Andrés Mosquera Guardia; Jose Rodriguez, Fidel Ambríz; Elias Hernandez, Luis Montes, Federico Martinez; Jean Meneses

Seattle Sounders vs Leon Prediction

Seattle Sounders scored five goals in their previous outing at Tuesday's venue but have failed to find the back of the net since. Most of Leon's games have been low-scoring affairs and only three goals have been scored in their last four games across all competitions.

The visiting side look to be in good touch at the moment and might inflict a surprise defeat on the struggling hosts here.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 0-1 Leon

