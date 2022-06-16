Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips - 18th June 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Seattle Sounders take on Los Angeles FC in a Western Conference clash at Lumen Field on Saturday.

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles FC Preview

Seattle Sounders are in seventh place in the MLS Western Conference standings at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Sounders thrashed Vancouver Whitecaps by a 4-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Los Angeles FC, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table and have been exceptional so far this season. The away side edged San Jose Earthquakes to a 3-2 victory last month and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles FC have a good record against Seattle Sounders and have won seven of the 13 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Sounders' five victories.

Los Angeles FC have won six matches against Seattle Sounders since 2018 - only Portland Timbers have managed more victories against the Sounders during this period.

After winning only two of their first eight matches this season, Seattle Sounders are back to their best and have won four of their last five games in the MLS.

Los Angeles FC have won only five games away from home in 2020 and 2021, but have already managed four away victories this season.

Seattle Sounders have recorded three comeback victories in the MLS so far this season - joint-most of any team so far in the competition.

Los Angeles FC have relied heavily on their substitutes this season, with seven different players coming off the bench to score 10 goals for the team so far.

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Los Angeles FC are in exceptional form at the moment and have lost only three of their 14 matches so far this season. The away side has built an impressive squad and will be intent on keeping its place at the top of the table.

Seattle Sounders have experienced a resurgence in recent weeks and will want to make the most of the momentum. Los Angeles FC have been the better team this season, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 1-2 Los Angeles FC

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles FC

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Los Angeles FC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Brian Rodriguez to score - Yes

