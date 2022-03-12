Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction and Betting Tips - 12th March 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with a set of Western Conference fixtures this weekend as Los Angeles Galaxy lock horns with Seattle Sounders in an important clash at Lumen Field on Saturday.

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles Galaxy Preview

Seattle Sounders are currently rooted to the bottom of the league table and have not been at their best so far this season. The Sounders suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Real Salt Lake in their previous game and will want to bounce back this weekend.

Los Angeles Galaxy, on the other hand, are in second place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been impressive so far this season. The away side edged Charlotte to an important 1-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles Galaxy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles Galaxy have a slight edge over Seattle Sounders and have won 15 out of 41 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Sounders' 14 victories.

Seattle Sounders have an excellent recent record against Los Angeles Galaxy and are unbeaten in their last seven matches against the California-based side.

Seattle Sounders have lost both their opening games by a 1-0 margin and have failed to win their first two games of the season without finding the back of the net for the first time in nearly four years.

Los Angeles Galaxy are the first team in over 10 years and the fourth in history to open an MLS season with consecutive 1-0 victories.

Raul Ruidiaz has found the back of the net in each of his last six matches against Los Angeles Galaxy - only three players have a better record against a single opponent in the MLS.

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction

Seattle Sounders have been virtually unstoppable against Los Angeles Galaxy in the recent past and will look to extend their streak this weekend. The Sounders have an impressive squad at their disposal and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Los Angeles Galaxy have started their campaign well and will look to move to the top of the league table this month. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 1-1 Los Angeles Galaxy

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles Galaxy Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Javier Hernandez to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Los Angeles Galaxy to score first: YES

