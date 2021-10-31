Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles Galaxy prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this week as Los Angeles Galaxy take on Seattle Sounders on Monday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Los Angeles Galaxy are in sixth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have improved over the past year. The away side suffered a 2-0 defeat against Sporting Kansas City and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Seattle Sounders, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been excellent this season. The Sounders are level on points with Sporting Kansas City and have a point to prove this week.

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles Galaxy Head-to-Head

Los Angeles Galaxy have a slight edge against Seattle Sounders and have won 15 out of 40 matches played between the two sides. Seattle Sounders have managed 14 victories against Los Angeles Galaxy and will want to level the scales this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in June this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Seattle Sounders. Los Angeles Galaxy were not at their best on the day and will need to step up on Monday.

Seattle Sounders form guide in MLS 2021: L-L-D-L-W

Los Angeles Galaxy form guide in MLS 2021: L-D-W-W-D

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles Galaxy Team News

Seattle Sounders need to win this game

Seattle Sounders

Brad Smith, Nicolas Lodeiro, and Jordy Delem are recuperating from injuries and have been ruled out of this match. Jordan Morris has made progress with his recovery but is unlikely to feature in this game.

Injured: Brad Smith, Nicolas Lodeiro, Jordy Delem

Doubtful: Jordan Morris

Suspended: None

Los Angeles Galaxy have a strong squad

Los Angeles Galaxy

Javier Hernandez has recovered from his injury and will be available for selection this week. Jorge Villafana is yet to complete his recovery, however, and might not feature in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Jorge Villafana

Suspended: None

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI

Seattle Sounders Predicted XI (3-5-2): Stefan Frei; Xavier Arreaga, Nouhou Tolo, Yeimar Gomez; Alex Roldan, Jimmy Medranda, Joshua Atencio, Cristian Roldan, Joao Paulo; Will Bruin, Raul Ruidiaz

Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jonathan Bond; Niko Hamalainen, Nicholas DePuy, Sega Coulibaly, Julian Araujo; Rayan Raveloson, Jonathan dos Santos; Samuel Grandsir, Efrain Alvarez, Sebastian Lletget; Javier Hernandez

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction

Seattle Sounders have endured a disconcerting slump in recent weeks and will need to find their feet ahead of this match. The Sounders have excellent players in their ranks and have a point to prove this weekend.

Los Angeles Galaxy have shown marked improvement since the start of the year and can pack a punch on their day. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and will likely share the spoils on Monday.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 1-1 Los Angeles Galaxy

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi