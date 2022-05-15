Seattle Sounders vs Minnesota United Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th May 2022

Seattle Sounders will welcome Minnesota United to the Lumen Field in their MLS Western Conference fixture on Sunday.

The hosts have struggled to get their season going, as they have just two league wins all season. They enjoyed a great run in the CONCACAF Champions League, winning the continental trophy earlier this month. However, they have been unable to replicate that form in the MLS.

Seattle lost 2-0 at Dallas in their previous outing and were also beaten in the US Open Cup. Their game against San Jose Earthquakes ended 2-2 after extra time before the visitors won 10-9 on penalties.

Meanwhile, Minnesota have failed to score in their last two league games. However, they returned to winning ways in the US Open Cup, beating Colorado Rapids 2-1.

Seattle Sounders vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 11 times in the MLS thus far. Seattle have been the dominant team in this fixture, leading 9-1 in wins, while one game has ended in a draw.

The Loons have struggled in their away games in the MLS, managing just four wins in 22 games since the start of last season.

Seattle have won their last six home games against Minnesota across competitions but have won only one of their last six MLS matches at home.

The hosts have committed the fewest fouls in the league (79). They have the best disciplinary record in the league, with 15 yellow cards so far.

Seattle have scored the fewest goals from open play (3) this season.

Minnesota have completed more dribbles (14.2) per game than any other team in the league.

Seattle Sounders vs Minnesota United Prediction

Seattle have scored just nine goals this season and are on a three-game losing streak in the league. They have failed to score in two of their three home matches and might struggle again.

Minnesota, meanwhile, have scored just two goals in their away games this term. They have failed to score in their last two outings as well. Given the poor form of the two teams, a low-scoring stalemate could ensue.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 1-1 Minnesota United.

Seattle Sounders vs Minnesota United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5.

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes.

Tip 4: Yellow cards - Over/under 1.5 - Over 1.5.

