Seattle Sounders vs Minnesota United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Seattle Sounders will take on Minnesota United for the third and last time this MLS regular season on Saturday. The Sounders suffered a 2-0 defeat against Portland Timbers in their latest outing.

Brian Schmetzer's side are still sitting atop the MLS Western Conference Standings with 42 points from 22 matches. However, Colorado Rapids have turned on the heat in recent times and are now sitting second with 41 points in 21 games.

Seattle Sounders are slowly getting back to full strength and will feel like they deserved more from the game against the Timbers. They had more shots on target and had more of the ball as well. However, they couldn't convert their superiority on the pitch to a result.

Minnesota United picked up a hard-fought win over Houston Dynamo in their latest match. The Loons went 1-0 down as early as the first minute of the match but Adrien Hounou's brace got them across the finish line with three points safe in the bag.

They sit fifth in the MLS Western Conference standings with 31 points from 21 games. Adrian Heath's men got off to a horrendous start in the 2021 MLS season with four back-to-back losses. However, they have since recovered from that slump and have lost just twice in their last 17 games.

Seattle Sounders vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head

In 12 meetings between the two sides, Seattle Sounders have won eight times. Minnesota United have won thrice. One game has ended as a draw. The last time the two sides locked horns was in July when Minnesota United won the game 1-0 at home.

Seattle Sounders form guide: W-W-W-W-L

Minnesota United form guide: W-L-D-D-W

Seattle Sounders vs Minnesota United Team News

Seattle Sounders

Cristian Roldan, Alex Roldan, Raúl Ruidíaz, Brad Smith and Xavier Arreaga, will all return from international duty. Jordan Morris is closing in on a return from injury. Stefan Frei and Jordy Delem continue to be sidelined with injuries.

Summer signing Léo Chú could make his debut for the Sounders on Saturday.

Injuries: Stefan Frei, Jordy Delem, Jordan Morris

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Minnesota United

Minnesota United have quite a few injury concerns. Franco Fragapane, Jan Gregus, Emanuel Reynoso, Niko Hansen, Robin Lod, Juan Agudelo, Joseph Yeramid Rosales Erazo, Justin McMaster are all sidelined with injuries.

Injuries: Franco Fragapane, Jan Gregus, Emanuel Reynoso, Niko Hansen, Robin Lod, Juan Agudelo, Joseph Yeramid Rosales Erazo, Justin McMaster

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Seattle Sounders vs Minnesota United Predicted Lineups

Seattle Sounders Predicted XI (3-5-2): Stefan Cleveland; Xavier Arreaga, Yeimar Gomez, Shane O'Neill; Alex Roldan, Brad Smith, Cristian Roldan, Nicolas Lodeiro, Joao Paulo; Fredy Montero, Raul Ruidiaz

Minnesota United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tyler Miller; Romain Metanire, Michael Michael Boxall, Bakaye Dibassy, Chase Gasper; Wil Trapp, Oswaldo Alonso; Hassani Dotson, Jacori Hayes, Ethan Finlay; Adrien Hunou

Seattle Sounders vs Minnesota United Prediction

Seattle Sounders have looked much the better team in recent weeks and despite the loss in their latest outing, they should win here. They also have a great home record against the Loons, having won all five of their meetings at the Lumen Field so far.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 2-0 Minnesota United

