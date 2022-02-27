Seattle Sounders vs Nashville prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2022

The Seattle Sounders get their MLS 2022 season underway with a home game against Nashville on Sunday.

The hosts head into the game in scintillating form, having overcome Motagua in the CONCACAF Champions League with a 5-0 win at Sunday's venue.

Due to their commitment in the continental competition, their pre-season was cut short to three games in which they failed to secure a win.

The visiting side also played three games in the pre-season, with a win, loss and a draw apiece.

Seattle Sounders vs Nashville Head-to-Head

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides.

Seattle Sounders form guide (all competitions): W-D-D-L-D

Nashville form guide (MLS Pre-season): D-L-W

Seattle Sounders vs Nashville Team

Seattle Sounders

Raúl Ruidíaz was taken off in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League tie against Motagua. Coach Brian Schmetzer said that it was just a precautionary measure but he is likely to miss the season opener nonetheless.

Josh Atencio, Danny Leyva and Jimmy Medranda did not make it into the squad for the Champions League games on account of injuries. There have been no updates regarding their injuries and they are expected to miss this game.

Injured: Josh Atencio, Danny Leyva, Jimmy Medranda

Doubtful: Raul Ruidiaz

Suspended: None

Nashville

Daniel Armando Ríos has left the club to join Charlotte FC. Dave Romney has been reported as injured ahead of their trip to Seattle.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Dave Romney

Suspended: None

Seattle Sounders vs Nashville Predicted XI

Seattle Sounders Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Stefan Frei (GK); Kelyn Rowe, Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou Tolo; Albert Rusnák, Cristian Roldan; Reed Baker-Whiting, Jordan Morris, Léo Chú; Fredy Montero

Nashville Predicted XI (5-3-2): Joe Willis (GK); Eric Miller, Jack Maher, Walker Zimmerman, Daniel Lovitz, David Romney; Alex Muyl, Dax McCarthy, Randall Leal; Hany Mukhtar, Charles Sapong

Seattle Sounders vs Nashville Prediction

This will be the first meeting between the two sides across all competitions, so both sides will be looking to leave a good record of themselves here. The hosts scored five goals in their previous outing against Motagua but seemed to struggle in the pre-season against MLS sides.

Nashville played three games in the pre-season, scoring and conceding six goals apiece. They played in the Eastern Conference last season, finishing third, and will be hoping to secure a better finish as they appear in the Western Conference for the first time in their history.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 2-1 Nashville

Edited by Peter P