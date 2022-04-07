Seattle Sounders vs New York City FC prediction, preview, team news and more | CONCACAF Champions League 2021-22

The CONCACAF Champions League returns to the fold with another round of fixtures this week as Seattle Sounders take on New York City FC on Thursday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and have a point to prove in this fixture.

New York City FC are in 11th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been in poor form this season. The away side suffered a 2-1 defeat against Toronto FC last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Seattle Sounders, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the Western Conference table and have also struggled this year. The Sounders edged Minnesota to an important 2-1 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Seattle Sounders vs New York City FC Head-to-Head

New York City FC have a good record against Seattle Sounders and have won two out of three matches played between the two teams. Seattle Sounders have managed two victories against New York City FC and will look to even the scales on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2019 and ended in a 3-0 victory for New York City FC. Seattle Sounders were outplayed on the day and will need to step up this week.

Seattle Sounders form guide: W-D-D-W-W

New York City FC form guide: L-L-L-W-W

Seattle Sounders vs New York City FC Team News

Seattle Sounders have a good squad

Seattle Sounders

Raul Ruidiaz, Andrew Weber, Joshua Antencio, and Jimmy Medranda are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Nicolas Lodeiro is also carrying a knock and is

unlikely to be risked in this match.

Injured: Raul Ruidiaz, Andrew Weber, Joshua Atencio, Jimmy Medranda, Andrew Thomas

Doubtful: Nicolas Lodeiro

Suspended: None

New York City FC need to win this game

New York City FC

Anton Tinnerholm is injured at the moment and will not be able to feature in this game. Tayvon Gray has recovered from his knock and will be available for selection this week.

Injured: Anton Tinnerholm

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

New York City FC vs Seattle Sounders Predicted XI

New York City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sean Johnson; Malte Amundsen, Thiago Martins, Alexander Callens, Tayvon Gray; Alfredo Morales, Keaton Parks; Maximiliano Moralez, Talles Magno, Santiago Rodriguez; Valentin Castellano

Seattle Sounders Predicted XI (3-4-3): Stefan Cleveland; Nouhou Tolo, Jackson Ragen, Xavier Arreaga, Alex Roldan; Obed Vargas, Joao Paulo; Albert Rusnak, Cristian Roldan, Leo Chu; Will Bruin

New York City FC vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

New York City FC have failed to meet expectations so far and cannot afford another poor result this week. The hosts can pack a punch on their day and will need to take it up a notch on Wednesday.

Seattle Sounders have managed to improve in recent weeks but have a few issues to address this season. The Sounders are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: New York City FC 1-2 Seattle Sounders

