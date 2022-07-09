Seattle Sounders vs Portland Timbers Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th July | MLS 2022

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Seattle Sounders lock horns with Portland Timbers in an important clash at Lumen Field on Saturday.

Seattle Sounders vs Portland Timbers Preview

Seattle Sounders are currently in seventh place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been inconsistent this season. The Sounders eased past Toronto FC by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Portland Timbers, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this year. The Timbers held Nashville SC to a 2-2 draw last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Seattle Sounders vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Seattle Sounders have a slight edge over Portland Timbers and have won 17 of the 40 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Timbers' 16 victories.

The home team has won only two of the last 14 matches played between the two teams in the MLS, with the previous home victories coming in 2018.

Seattle Sounders have managed to turn their campaign around over the past month and have managed to win six of their last nine matches in the MLS.

Portland Timbers have scored multiple goals in each of their last three matches and are on a four-game unbeaten streak - their longest such streak so far this season.

Raul Ruidiaz has scored 10 goals in his 11 matches against Portland Timbers - the joint-most for any player against a single opponent since his debut in 2018.

Portland Timbers' comeback against Nashville SC marked the first time in 57 away matches in which the Timbers came back after trailing by a two-goal deficit after the 60th minute.

Seattle Sounders vs Portland Timbers Prediction

Portland Timbers have marked their comeback with impressive performances in recent weeks and have a point to prove this weekend. The Timbers are yet to hit their stride this season and need to step up this month.

Seattle Sounders have troubled the Timbers in the past and have improved over the course of the season. The Sounders have been impressive in this fixture and hold a slight upper hand in this match.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 3-2 Portland Timbers

Seattle Sounders vs Portland Timbers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Seattle Sounders

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Seattle Sounders to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Raul Ruidiaz to score - Yes

