Seattle Sounders vs Pumas UNAM prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 CONCACAF Champions League 

The second leg of 2022 CONCACAF Champions League final is set to take place this week and will see the Seattle Sounders host Pumas UNAM at the Lumen Field on Wednesday.

The Seattle Sounders have enjoyed a stellar CONCACAF Champions League campaign so far, seeing off Motagua, Club Leon and New York City FC to book a place in the final. They then fought back from a two-goal deficit to earn a draw in the first leg and put themselves in a good position ahead of Wednesday's decider.

The home team will now be looking to take confidence from their latest result and become the first MLS side to win the continental competition in over two decades.

Pumas UNAM will be gutted not to have completed the job on home turf last week. A Juan Dinenno brace handed the Mexican side a two-goal lead early in the second half before they gave away two late penalties to surrender that lead.

Pumas UNAM are three-time winners of the continental showpiece and will now be looking to end a three-decade-long wait for a fourth.

Seattle Sounders vs Pumas UNAM Head-to-Head

Thursday's game will mark just the second meeting between the Seattle Sounders and Pumas UNAM, with the first leg clash being their first-ever meeting. The game ended level and both sides will now be looking to get the better of the other later this week.

Seattle Sounders Form Guide (All Competitions): D-L-L-D-W

Pumas UNAM Form Guide (All Competitions): W-D-L-L-W

Seattle Sounders vs Pumas UNAM Team News

Seattle Sounders

Andrew Thomas is injured and is not expected to play this week while Dylan Teves is a doubt for the clash.

Injured: Andrew Thomas

Doubtful: Dylan Teves

Suspended: None

Pumas UNAM

Alan Mozo came off injured just before the break in the first leg last week and is set to miss Thursday's game as a result. Arturo Ortiz has served his suspension and should return to the squad for this one.

Injured: Alan Mozo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Seattle Sounders vs Pumas UNAM Predicted XI

Seattle Sounders Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Stefan Frei (GK); Nouhou Tolo, Yeimar Andrade, Xavier Arreaga, Alex Roldan; Joao Paulo, Albert Rusnak; Cristian Roldan, Nicolas Lodeiro, Jordan Morris; Raul Ruidiaz

Pumas UNAM Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alfredo Talavera (GK); Jesus Rivaz, José Ricardo Galindo, Nicolas Freire, Efrain Velarde; Leonel Lopez, Higor Meritão; Diogo de Olivera, Rogerio, Fabio Álvarez; Juan Dinenno

Seattle Sounders vs Pumas UNAM Prediction

Seattle Sounders are on a four-game winless run across all competitions. However, they came back from a two-goal deficit to earn a first-leg draw and will be confident they can come out on top on home turf.

Pumas UNAM are on a four-game winless run away from home and could see their inability to close out the reverse meeting come back to haunt them.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 2-1 Pumas UNAM

