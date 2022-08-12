Seattle Sounders vs Real Salt Lake Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th August 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Seattle Sounders lock horns with an impressive Real Salt Lake side in an important clash at the Lumen Field on Sunday.

Seattle Sounders vs Real Salt Lake Preview

Seattle Sounders are currently in eighth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Sounders suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Atlanta United in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Real Salt Lake, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this year. The away side suffered a damaging 4-1 defeat against Los Angeles FC last week and will need to step up in this fixture.

Seattle Sounders vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Salt Lake have a slight edge over Seattle Sounders and have won 15 out of the 31 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Sounders' 13 victories.

Real Salt Lake have lost 11 of their last 13 games away at DSG Park and will need to improve their away record against Seattle Sounders.

Seattle Sounders have managed only 32 points after their first 24 games in the MLS season and are tied with their second-fewest points tally at this stage of the season.

Following a run of five victories in seven MLS games, Real Salt Lake have won only one of their last eight matches in the competition.

Seattle Sounders lost their match against Atlanta United through a 94th minute goal - the second-latest match-winning MLS goal the Sounders have conceded in their history.

Real Salt Lake conceded in the ninth minute against Los Angeles FC last week and have now conceded nine goals in the first 15 minutes of matches in the MLS this season.

Seattle Sounders vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Real Salt Lake are in the midst of a slump at the moment and have struggled over the past month. The away side has a few defensive issues to address and will need to present a robust front on Sunday.

Seattle Sounders can pack a punch on their day but are yet to hit their stride in the MLS this year. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 1-1 Real Salt Lake

Seattle Sounders vs Real Salt Lake Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Seattle Sounders to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jordan Morris to score - Yes

