Seattle Sounders vs Real Salt Lake prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of playoffs this week as Seattle Sounders take on Real Salt Lake on Tuesday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Real Salt Lake are in seventh place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been plagued by inconsistency this season. The away side edged Sporting Kansas City to a 1-0 victory last month and will want a similar result from this fixture.

Seattle Sounders, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table and have been excellent this year. The Sounders held Vancouver Whitecaps to a 1-1 draw in their previous game and will need to return to winning ways this week.

Seattle Sounders FC @SoundersFC



Straight Ahead, narrated by Eva Walker of “The playoffs are here, and there is only one path forward”Straight Ahead, narrated by Eva Walker of @The_Black_Tones “The playoffs are here, and there is only one path forward”Straight Ahead, narrated by Eva Walker of @The_Black_Tones https://t.co/2DW7ofFbr8

Seattle Sounders vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head

Seattle Sounders have a marginal advantage over Real Salt Lake and have won 15 out of 36 matches played between the two teams. Real Salt Lake have managed 14 victories against Seattle Sounders and will need to level the scales on Tuesday.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in September this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Real Salt Lake. Seattle Sounders struggled on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Seattle Sounders form guide in MLS 2021: D-D-L-L-D

Real Salt Lake form guide in MLS 2021: W-L-L-W-L

Seattle Sounders vs Real Salt Lake Team News

Seattle Sounders need to win this game

Seattle Sounders

Nicolas Lodeiro and Jordy Delem are recuperating from injuries and have been ruled out of this match. Jordan Morris has completed his recovery and will be included in the squad.

Injured: Nicolas Lodeiro, Jordy Delem

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Salt Lake need to win this game

Real Salt Lake

Andrew Brody and Bobby Wood have recovered from their knocks and will be available for selection. Zac MacMath and Jeizon Ramirez are still injured and will be unable to play a part in this match.

Injured: Jeizon Ramirez

Doubtful: Zac MacMath

Suspended: None

Seattle Sounders vs Real Salt Lake Predicted XI

Seattle Sounders Predicted XI (3-5-2): Stefan Frei; Xavier Arreaga, Nouhou Tolo, Yeimar Gomez; Alex Roldan, Jimmy Medranda, Joshua Atencio, Cristian Roldan, Joao Paulo; Will Bruin, Raul Ruidiaz

Real Salt Lake Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Ochoa; Donny Toia, Marcelo Silva, Justen Glad, Toni Datkovic; Nick Besler, Everton Luiz; Albert Rusnak, Damir Kreilach, Anderson Julio; Rubio Rubin

Seattle Sounders vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Seattle Sounders have experienced a disconcerting dip in form in recent weeks and are winless in their last six matches. The Sounders can be lethal on their day and will need to overcome a poor run of results in this fixture.

Real Salt Lake also have issues to address at the moment and cannot afford to put a foot wrong on Tuesday. Seattle Sounders have been the better team this season and hold the upper hand going into this game.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 3-1 Real Salt Lake

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi