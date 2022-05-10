Seattle Sounders vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th May 2022

The Seattle Sounders kick off their US Open Cup campaign with a home game against the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday.

The hosts picked up their maiden CONCACAF Champions League title last week as they defeated Liga MX side Pumas UNAM in a two-legged final. They resumed their MLS campaign on Sunday and their poor run of form in the league continued as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at FC Dallas.

The San Jose Earthquakes secured a place in the round of 32 fixtures of the cup competition with a 5-0 win over Bay Cities FC last month. They returned to winning ways with a 1-0 win over the Colorado Rapids in their previous league outing.

Seattle Sounders vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 39th all-time meeting between the two Western Conference rivals. The hosts enjoy a 17-13 lead in wins while eight games have ended in draws.

The two sides have also squared off three times in the US Open Cup. Seattle Sounders have two wins while one game ended in a win for the Quakes.

The last five meetings between the two sides have produced conclusive results, with three games going the Sounders' way and San Jose coming out on top twice.

No team has scored fewer goals from open play in the MLS this season than the Seattle Sounders (3).

San Jose have scored more goals from the penalty spot (3) in the MLS than any other team. Exactly half of San Jose's 16 league goals have come from set pieces and penalties.

The Seattle Sounders have faced more shots on goal (16.6 per game) in the league than any other side, while San Jose are fouled more often than any other team (fouled 16.2 times a game).

Seattle Sounders vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

Both sides have a couple of wins to their name in the MLS so far, with San Jose in 11th place in the Western Conference standings and Seattle in 13th place. Seattle have been slightly better defensively and have conceded 13 goals so far, with the San Jose Earthquakes conceding 23 goals in the league.

Seattle Sounders FC @SoundersFC Best wishes to João Paulo as he begins his recovery after suffering a torn ACL vs. Pumas Best wishes to João Paulo as he begins his recovery after suffering a torn ACL vs. Pumas 🙏 https://t.co/IHTmOdaQAe

When the two sides met at PayPal Park in April, San Jose came out on top with a 4-3 win, with Cristian Espinoza scoring an injury-time winner. This time though, we expect fewer goals to be scored.

The Seattle Sounders sometimes train at the Starfire Sports center and this should give them an advantage in this fixture. We expect them to secure a narrow victory here.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 2-1 San Jose Earthquakes

Seattle Sounders vs San Jose Earthquakes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Seattle Sounders.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: Seattle to score in the second half - Yes. (Six of the hosts' last seven goals have been scored in the second half)

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the last 10 minutes of the game - Yes (The Sounders have either scored or conceded in the last 10 minutes of the game in their last four games across all competitions)

Tip 5: Yellow cards - Over/under 1.5 - Over 1.5.

