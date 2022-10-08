Seattle Sounders vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction and Betting Tips | October 9, 2022 

Seattle Sounders will welcome San Jose Earthquakes to the Lumen Field on the final matchday of the MLS regular season on Sunday (October 9).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 defeat at Sporting Kansas City. William Agada's 41st-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two teams. San Jose, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a routine 2-0 home victory over Minnesota United. Second-half strikes from Shea Salinas and Benjamin Kikanovic guided the California outfit to a win.

Despite their victory, they remain at the foot of the Western Conference standings, having managed just 34 points from 33 games. Seattle have 40 points to show for their efforts after 33 games and are three places better off in 12th spot.

Sunday's game is a dead rubber, as both teams have already been eliminated from playoff reckoning.

Seattle Sounders vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed on 39 occasions. Seattle have 17 wins, while San Jose have been victorious 14 times, while eight games have ended in a share of the spoils.

In their most recent meeting in May, a thrilling 22-game penalty shootout was needed to settle their meeting in US Open Cup. Following a 2-2 draw after extra time, Seattle emerged victorious.

San Jose are on a six-game winless run away from home, losing the last four.

Seattle have won four of their last six games at home.

San Jose have conceded at least twice in eight of their last nine away outings.

Seattle Sounders vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

Both teams have nothing left to play for this season and are likely to play with more freedom on the last day of the regular season. However, San Jose have traveled poorly this term, having lost their last four away games, scoring just twice.

Seattle should claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 3-1 San Jose Earthquakes

Seattle Sounders vs San Jose Earthquakes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Seattle to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Seattle to score 2+ goals

