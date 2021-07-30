Seattle Sounders vs San Jose Earthquakes prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Seattle Sounders welcome San Jose Earthquakes to Lumen Field on Saturday.

The hosts will be looking to complete their first league double over the visitors since 2018 after claiming a 1-0 victory back in May’s reverse fixture.

Seattle Sounders’ chase for the league title took a slight halt on Monday as they were beaten 3-1 at home by Sporting Kansas City.

Goals from Johnny Russell, Daniel Salloi and Cameron Duke helped Sporting Kansas pick up their fourth win in five games.

Seattle Sounders have now managed just two wins from their last six games, while picking up two draws and losing twice.

Despite their recent slip-ups, Brian Schmetzer’s men remain at the top of the Western Conference table, two points ahead of second-placed Sporting Kansas City.

Meanwhile, San Jose Earthquakes picked up their fourth straight draw last time out as they played out a 1-1 draw against Houston Dynamo.

In a game where Carlos Fierro saw red for violent conduct, Matias Vera gave Houston Dynamo the lead in the 40th minute. However, the Earthquakes drew level five minutes later through an own goal from defender Zarek Valentin.

Matias Almeyda’s side have now failed to pick up a win in their last 11 games, picking up five draws and losing in six encounters.

This horrid form has seen San Jose Earthquakes drop to 11th place in the Western Conference table, one point above rock-bottom Austin FC.

Seattle Sounders vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-To-Head

With 14 wins from their last 34 meetings, Seattle Sounders have a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture. San Jose Earthquakes have picked up 11 wins, while nine games have ended in draws.

Seattle Sounders Form Guide: L-W-L-W-D

San Jose Earthquakes Form Guide: D-D-D-D-L

Seattle Sounders vs San Jose Earthquakes Team News

Seattle Sounders

The hosts remain without the services of Jordan Morris, Jordy Delem, Stefan Frei, Nicolas Lodeiro, Will Bruin and Nouhou Tolo who are all sidelined with injuries. Cristian Roldan is away on international duty with the U.S. national team.

Injured: Jordan Morris, Jordy Delem, Stefan Frei, Nicolas Lodeiro, Will Bruin and Nouhou Tolo

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Cristian Roldan

San Jose Earthquakes

Benjamin Kikanovic, Tommy Thompson and Matt Bersano have all been ruled out through injuries. Jackson Yueill and Cade Cowell are away with the U.S. national team in the Gold Cup, while Carlos Fierro is suspended after picking up a red card last time out.

Injured: Benjamin Kikanovic, Tommy Thompson and Matt Bersano

Suspended: Carlos Fierro

Unavailable: Jackson Yueill, Cade Cowell

Seattle Sounders vs San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI

Seattle Sounders Predicted XI (3-5-2): Stefan Cleveland; Xavier Arreaga, Yeimar Gomez, Abdoulaye Cissoko; Brad Smith, Joshua Atencio, Joao Paulo, Jimmy Medranda, Kelyn Rowe; Fredy Monteiro, Raul Ruidiaz

San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): James Marcinkowski; Shea Salinas, Oswaldo Alanis, Tanner Beason, Marcos Lopez; Florian Jungwirth, Eric Remedi; Andres Rios, Javier Lopez, Cristian Espinoza; Chris Wondolowski

Seattle Sounders vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

The visitors head into the game without a win in their last 11 outings and will be aiming to end that poor statistic. Despite Seattle Sounders' recent decline, we see them claiming a win in this one as they have a stronger and more experienced squad compared to their opponents.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 2-1 San Jose Earthquakes

