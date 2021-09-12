Seattle Sounders vs Santos Laguna prediction, preview, team news and more | Leagues Cup semi-final 2021

Seattle Sounders and Santos Laguna are set to square off in a Leagues Cup semi-final fixture at Lumen Field on Tuesday.

The MLS outfit made quick work of Liga MX side Tigres UNAL in their quarter-final fixture, recording a 3-0 win at Tuesday's venue on 10 August. Santos Laguna overcame the challenge of Orlando City, with Ferney Otero scoring the winner in the 30th minute of the game.

The Sounders are the only American side left in the competition as Leon and Pumas UNAM are the teams that will be featuring in the other semi-final on Wednesday.

Seattle Sounders vs Santos Laguna Head-to-Head

There have been four meetings between the two sides so far, with all the games coming in the CONCACAF Champions League knockout stage.

The Seattle Sounders recorded a 2-1 win in the first-ever meeting between the two sides in 2012 but have lost two games since. Only a single game between the two sides has ended in a stalemate.

They last met in the semi-final second leg fixture of the CONCACAF Champions League 2012-13 campaign. The game ended in a 1-1 draw but Santos recorded a 2-1 win on aggregate before losing to Monterrey in an all-Mexican final.

Seattle Sounders form guide (MLS): W-L-W-W-W

Santos Laguna form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-D-D

Seattle Sounders vs Santos Laguna Team News

Seattle Sounders

Jordy Delem and Jordan Morris are the two injury concerns for the Sounders, as both are recovering from ACL injuries.

So happy to finally be back on the pitch. Appreciate all the love and really excited to get the W 💪#EBFG

(photo by @morenojosea) pic.twitter.com/jyj2bFKOdb — Stefan Frei (@Stefan24Frei) September 12, 2021

Injured: Jordy Delem, Jordan Morris

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Santos Laguna

Ulises Rivas and Carlos Acevedo are the two players ruled out on account of injuries for Guerreros. Rivas is expected back within a week while Acevedo is still a couple of weeks away from match fitness.

Injured: Ulises Rivas, Carlos Acevedo

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Seattle Sounders vs Santos Laguna Predicted XI

Seattle Sounders Predicted XI (3-5-2): Stefan Cleveland; Xavier Arreaga, Yeimar Gomez, Shane O'Neill; Alex Roldan, Brad Smith, Cristian Roldan, Nicolas Lodeiro, Joao Paulo; Fredy Montero, Raul Ruidiaz

Santos Laguna Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Lajud; Omar Campos, Dória Macedo, Felix Torres, Emilio Orrantia; Ismael Govea, Jordan Carrillo; Juan Ferney Otero, Alan Cervantes, Ronaldo Prieto; Jesús Ocejo

Seattle Sounders vs Santos Laguna Prediction

Seattle Sounders recorded a 1-0 win in their previous outing, while Santos Laguna suffered a 2-1 loss against Tijuana and were the second-best side in the game.

Santos will be making a long trip to Seattle and that could affect their performance against the MLS 2020 runner-ups. We predict a narrow win for the home team.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 2-1 Santos Laguna

